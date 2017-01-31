Liar’S Trial
This Week in Milwaukee: Feb. 2-8, 2017
Lauryn Hill comes to town the same night as Mittenfest and two killer local bills. Not bad for a February Saturday.
Jan 31, 2017 Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Gram Parsons 70th Birthday Bash @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Some of Milwaukee's finest roots, rock and country acts set out to honor the spirit of Gram Parsons at a marathon six-hour tribute show.
Aug 29, 2016 Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Liar's Trial Create Their Own Brand of Outlaw Country
In the past few years outlaw country has made a major comeback, with artists like Chris Stapleton taking cues from country greats in making music that goes against the grain. In addition, many music
Feb 23, 2016 Joshua Miller Local Music
Captured! By Robots w/ Go Go Slow and Liar's Trial @ Cactus Club
Even as they build our cars, defuse dangerous explosives and explore distant planets in our stead, robots often get a bum rap as cold, unthinking objects, guided only by programming and devoid of an
Oct 27, 2014 Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Where Can a Band Even Practice Anymore?
It's been a bummer of a year for creative hubs in Milwaukee. After a long state of limbo and debate about its future, the Sydney Hih building was demolished into a pile of rubble in August. The legendary building is now just a memory for ge...
Oct 17, 2012 Tea Krulos Local Music