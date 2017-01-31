RSS

Liar’S Trial

Lauryn Hill comes to town the same night as Mittenfest and two killer local bills. Not bad for a February Saturday. more

Jan 31, 2017 3:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Some of Milwaukee’s finest roots, rock and country acts set out to honor the spirit of Gram Parsons at a marathon six-hour tribute show. more

Aug 29, 2016 10:10 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo by Aaron Larry

In the past few years outlaw country has made a major comeback, with artists like Chris Stapleton taking cues from country greats in making music that goes against the grain. In addition, many music,Local Music more

Feb 23, 2016 3:11 PM Local Music

Even as they build our cars, defuse dangerous explosives and explore distant planets in our stead, robots often get a bum rap as cold, unthinking objects, guided only by programming and devoid of an,Concert Reviews more

Oct 27, 2014 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

It’s been a bummer of a year for creative hubs in Milwaukee. After a long state of limbo and debate about its future, the Sydney Hih building was demolished into a pile of rubble in August. The legendary building is now just a memory for ge... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Local Music

