RSS

Libiamo

ae.jpg.jpe

Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata, one of the world’s most beloved operas, remains the unique crown jewel of his three middle-period transitional works, sharing honors with Il Trovatore and Rigoletto as the composer’s initial breakthrough to gre... more

Nov 5, 2013 11:38 PM A&E Feature

dsc_0138.jpg.jpe

Palermo Villa was an East Side mainstay for pizza for more than 30 years, but last year owner Kathleen Mirenda sold the business to her brother, Dean Cannestra, and his niece, Tina Conley more

Apr 1, 2013 4:46 PM Dining Preview

blogimage17786.jpe

Milwaukee restaurateur and chef Dean Cannestra, owner of Nessun Dorma and Libiamo restaurants, insists that the secret to a good marinara sauce is “sweetness.” Cannestra prefers to cook his tomatoes for a shorter period of time, in order... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES