Libya
The Conceit of Humanitarian Intervention (Oxford University Press), by Rajan Menon
Rajan Menon, a senior research scholar at Columbia University’s Institute of War and Peace Studies, is a pessimist when it comes to intervening to prevent genocides, thwart civil wars and relieve oppression. Menon’s tightly focused essay, T... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:17 PM David Luhrssen Books
Investigate Issa! Or How to Apply the Chairman’s Own Methods and Style to Him
Among the many reasons that Americans hold the House of Representatives in low repute—at historically abysmal levels, in fact—is the blatantly partisan and ideological more
Jul 3, 2013 5:43 PM Joe Conason News Features
Benghazi Interview: Pickering Dissects Congressional Follies, Media Coverage and 'Cover-Up' Charges
No doubt the degraded quality of congressional oversight astonishes Thomas Pickering, the distinguished American diplomat who oversaw the State Department's more
May 27, 2013 11:08 PM Joe Conason News Features
Watergate Revenge: Republicans Yearning to Impeach Obama Over Benghazi 'Cover-Up'
Less than four months after Barack Obama's inauguration, the right-wing propaganda machine is already promoting the only imaginable conclusion to a Democratic administration that dares to achieve a second term more
May 13, 2013 1:38 AM Joe Conason News Features
Benghazi Hearings Reveal GOP Ignorance
Anyone truly concerned about the safety of U.S. diplomatic personnel abroad—and that should include every American—has fresh reason for fury over last September's disaster in Benghazi and its aftermath. But the target of public anger should... more
Feb 3, 2013 7:54 PM Joe Conason News Features
In Baseless Persecution of Susan Rice, Republican Reputations Will Sink
With the Republican right persisting in baseless persecution of Susan Rice, the U.N. Ambassador who may replace departing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it has left President Obama little choice but to move ahead with her nomination. I... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
The Arab Uprising: The Unfinished Revolutions of the New Middle East (PublicAffairs), by Marc Lynch
History seldom repeats itself but often offers a guide to what might happen next. Given the media's general incomprehension over the “Arab Spring,” the analysis by Marc Lynch, director of George Washington University's Institute for more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books