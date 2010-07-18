Lie Down With Dogs
World War II Drama In Racine
Summer Theatre is always a bit weird come July/August. Between The Sunset Playhouse’s production of Hair and Nicholas Cialdini’s Boomtown, this weekend is an impromptu area theatre tribute to baby boomers. There are musicals and comedies opening .. more
Jul 18, 2010 11:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
An Opportunity to Rise With Flees In Racine
Racine’s Over Our Head Players is preparing to stage World War II late this summer as it presents a production of William W. Vought’s stage drama Lie Down With Dogs. Over Our Head hosts the world premiere production of the drama written by the s.. more
May 16, 2010 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Hal Rammel vs. Peter Woods
When Hal Rammel isn’t hosting “Alternating Currents,” WMSE’s Sunday night experimental music showcase, or inventing his own instruments (he’s proudly patented the triolin, the snath, the aerolin and the hydro-aerolin), he fin more
Feb 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Beer Pong
In recent years the college pastime of beer pong has grown from a viral drinking game to something of a true sport along the line of billiards, complete with organized tournaments. Thanks to the city’,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee