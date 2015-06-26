Life Of Pi
Around Milwaukee: Other Than Summerfest, Part I
Summerfest isupon us. That means live music, large crowds and drunk guys shouting “ Wooooo! Summerfest! more
Jun 26, 2015 1:30 AM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Ang Lee’s Oscar
AngLee’s victory as Best Director was something of an upset and first thoughtsturn to exploring how Life of Pi must have moved so many Academy members. Andwhile that idea is valid, it’s chased by second and third thoughts. Thought.. more
Feb 25, 2013 1:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
An Oscar Night to Remember?
2012 was the best year for movies in many seasons. Ticket sales were up, and along with the requisite big-budget blockbusters came films that people—other than fan boys—were talking about. This bodes well for the Oscar more
Feb 17, 2013 11:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Life of Pi
No contemporary Hollywood director is bolder than Ang Lee—at least in the realm of trying new things. With Life of Pi, Yann Martel’s novel about an Indian boy shipwrecked on a lifeboat with a wild tiger is rendered in dazzling 3D. The boy, ... more
Dec 17, 2012 5:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Soulstice Theatre Attempts to Master ‘Chess’
Roughly 25 years after its debut, the ’80s musical Chess makes it to the stage as a period piece for the opening of Soulstice Theatre’s 2010-2011 season. This ambitious production of the Cold War musical features a good-sized cast and drama... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Unseen Architecture
The architect exhibits art on a daily basis, as every residential and commercial design subtly defines a city’s skyline and streets. In an effort to highlight the artistic nature of architecture, an exhibition titled “Unseen Architecture: M... more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee