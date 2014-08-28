RSS

Life Skills

1907766_674434662649834_6700090106538952231_n.jpg.jpe

There are many great causes to support in Milwaukee and Hatch Staffing Services’ Lori Malett and Kforce Staffing’s Vanessa LaCoste wanted to raise funds for a local cause that helps prepare more

Aug 28, 2014 3:08 AM Expresso

539519_10150608227642623_1811374605_n.jpg.jpe

Founded in 1979, the 650-plus members of the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center (MCSC) promote sailing and a more easily accessible Lake Michigan. Every week more

Jun 18, 2013 10:38 PM Expresso

944868_445042522255717_2124819798_n.jpg.jpe

Founded in 2001, the nonprofit ArtWorks for Milwaukee focuses on developing life and career skills with teens facing barriers to employment, including academic more

Jun 11, 2013 11:17 PM Expresso

blogimage18165.jpe

Just who, exactly, does Wisconsin's new castle doctrine law benefit? The law allows property owners to legally—and fatally—shoot intruders because the courts will presume that they had acted... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 16 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES