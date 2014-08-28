Life Skills
Raising Money for ArtWorks for Milwaukee
There are many great causes to support in Milwaukee and Hatch Staffing Services’ Lori Malett and Kforce Staffing’s Vanessa LaCoste wanted to raise funds for a local cause that helps prepare more
Aug 28, 2014 3:08 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Milwaukee Community Sailing Center Volunteers
Founded in 1979, the 650-plus members of the Milwaukee Community Sailing Center (MCSC) promote sailing and a more easily accessible Lake Michigan. Every week more
Jun 18, 2013 10:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: ArtWorks for Milwaukee Volunteers, Staff and Lead Artists
Founded in 2001, the nonprofit ArtWorks for Milwaukee focuses on developing life and career skills with teens facing barriers to employment, including academic more
Jun 11, 2013 11:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Issue of the Week: Repeal the Castle Doctrine
Just who, exactly, does Wisconsin's new castle doctrine law benefit? The law allows property owners to legally—and fatally—shoot intruders because the courts will presume that they had acted... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 16 Comments