A Life In The Theatre
Alchemist Theatre Stages ‘A Life in the Theatre’
The Alchemist Theatre’s production of David Mamet’s two-hander, A Life in the Theatre, is an exquisitely staged and sensitively performed offering. more
Oct 11, 2016 3:26 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Light, Shadow and Clutter in A Life In The Theatre
Opening night was packed. That was expected. Alchemist Theatre did an excellent job of putting together talent for their production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. The talent is well-known and well-respected in the community. There w.. more
Oct 2, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Life in the Theatre Opening at Month’s End
David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre is a stage drama in which the theater spends some time looking at itself in the mirror. It’s more than that, though: two real actors onstage play two fictitious actors on and offstage in a studio theatre environ.. more
Sep 13, 2016 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Jamey Johnson w/ Josh Thompson @ The Riverside Theater
Without any fanfare or buildup from the FM personality MCing the concert, Jamey Johnson bounded onto the stage at the Riverside Theater Thursday night. Twenty-five songs later, he made his exit as a hero, looking at an audience from which h... more
Dec 7, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Mettle Earns the Petals
Call it a bloomin' shame. The Wisconsin football team finished a magical 11-1 regular season that earned the Badgers a share of the Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl berth for the first time in 11 seasons. UW is fourth in the AP and coaches' po... more
Nov 29, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports