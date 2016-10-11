RSS

A Life In The Theatre

The Alchemist Theatre’s production of David Mamet’s two-hander, A Life in the Theatre, is an exquisitely staged and sensitively performed offering. more

Opening night was packed. That was expected. Alchemist Theatre did an excellent job of putting together talent for their production of David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre. The talent is well-known and well-respected in the community. There w.. more

David Mamet’s A Life in the Theatre is a stage drama in which the theater spends some time looking at itself in the mirror. It’s more than that, though: two real actors onstage play two fictitious actors on and offstage in a studio theatre environ.. more

Without any fanfare or buildup from the FM personality MCing the concert, Jamey Johnson bounded onto the stage at the Riverside Theater Thursday night. Twenty-five songs later, he made his exit as a hero, looking at an audience from which h... more

Call it a bloomin' shame. The Wisconsin football team finished a magical 11-1 regular season that earned the Badgers a share of the Big Ten title and a Rose Bowl berth for the first time in 11 seasons. UW is fourth in the AP and coaches' po... more

