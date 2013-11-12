The Life And Times
Stream Midnight Reruns' Relentlessly Hooky Self-Titled Debut Album
Formed by former Trapper Schoepp and the Shades guitarist Graham Hunt, Milwaukee's Midnight Reruns play a relentlessly agreeable kind of rock 'n' roll heavily indebted to early Replacements—which is to say, they sound a whole lot like a whole lot .. more
Nov 12, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee
Gladys Knight and the Pips recorded a number of minor hits for Motown in the mid-to-late '60s, but it wasn't until the group left the label that they scored their signature hit, “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Knight has had a colorful more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Life and Times @ The Cactus Club
The Kansas City-based three piece came to The Cactus ClubSaturday night to play, as su Tragic Boogie ,Concert Reviews more
Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Tyler Maas Concert Reviews 1 Comments