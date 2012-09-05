Life (X) 3
Boulevard Theatre's Comedic Look at 'Life'
The Boulevard Theatre's cozy studio space is perfect for the intimate comedies staged by Artistic Director Mark Bucher. The theater group opens its season Sept. 19 with the Midwest premiere of Yasmina Reza's Life (x) 3. It is precisely... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
3 Versions of Life Open The Boulevard
At the dawn of the new theatre season, local stages seem to be going int a great deal of dramatic introspection. World's Stage's Punkplay is about a couple of kids looking for meaning in suburban life in the '80s. Soulstice Theatre's Rocketman tak.. more
Aug 25, 2012 10:33 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Matisyahu
In a success story that reads like a script for a bad Ben Stiller comedy, an Orthodox Jew named Matthew Paul Miller reinvented himself as Matisyahu, a reggae superstar. That this white boy with ties to the feel-good jam circuit gravitated t... more
Oct 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee