RSS

Light Music

musicgate.jpg.jpe

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

musicgateway_lightmusic_a_(bylightmusic).jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Light Music offer an electronic-rock album with a vast scope with their debut, Ocean’s Daughter. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:38 PM Music Feature

music_lightmusic.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/lightmusicvibes

It's been nearly a year since the Milwaukee electro-pop band released their single "Don't Go Quietly," a shimmery summer pop song that whet appetites for the band's debut album, Ocean's Daughter . Now that album finally has a release date: It'll a.. more

Jun 30, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

onmusic_burnhearts.jpg.jpe

Burnhearts / Facebook

May 5, 2015 3:45 PM On Music

ligh music.jpg.jpe

Formed by Altos' Brendan Benham and members of his MySpace-era indie-rock band The Four Hundred, Milwaukee's Light Music are finalizing release plans for their upcoming debut album, Ocean's Daughter , which they tracked with producer Beau Sorenson.. more

Aug 26, 2014 6:30 PM On Music

eduard vocke zhivago deep versions.jpg.jpe

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A young man, rattled by a recent breakup, retreats to a cabin in Northern Wisconsin, channeling his emotions into the music he records in solitude. Eduard Vocke is plenty aware he’s not the first musician to take .. more

Apr 29, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

blogimage11792.jpe

The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more

Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11586.jpe

Band of Horses’ new Infinite Arms is their first major label record since they left indie springboard Sub Pop, but it certainly doesn’t sound like it. No efforts were made to glitz up the indie-Americana band’s sound; in fact, if. more

Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10592.jpe

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has a way of singing about even the most downtrodden themes of uncertainty and pain with sunshine and good cheer. That indomitable, upbeat spirit has made her, along with other independent women more

Apr 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10235.jpe

A.N. Wilson has always been a hard one to pin down politically, at least if the pins and boards come off the shelf at the Wal-Mart of ready-made ideas. In recent years the award-winning British biographer has turned his attention to interpr... more

Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM Books 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES