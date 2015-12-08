Light Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Light Music Channel Old Chemistry on ‘Ocean’s Daughter’
Milwaukee’s Light Music offer an electronic-rock album with a vast scope with their debut, Ocean’s Daughter. more
Sep 1, 2015 7:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream A New Track From Light Music's Long-Awaited Debut Album
It's been nearly a year since the Milwaukee electro-pop band released their single "Don't Go Quietly," a shimmery summer pop song that whet appetites for the band's debut album, Ocean's Daughter . Now that album finally has a release date: It'll a.. more
Jun 30, 2015 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
De La Buena, Klassik and Platinum Boys Will Play the Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party
May 5, 2015 3:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Stream Light Music's Shimmering Debut Single, "Don't Go Quietly"
Formed by Altos' Brendan Benham and members of his MySpace-era indie-rock band The Four Hundred, Milwaukee's Light Music are finalizing release plans for their upcoming debut album, Ocean's Daughter , which they tracked with producer Beau Sorenson.. more
Aug 26, 2014 6:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Zhivago's "Deep Versions": Euphoric Electronic Music by Way of Remote Wisconsin
Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A young man, rattled by a recent breakup, retreats to a cabin in Northern Wisconsin, channeling his emotions into the music he records in solitude. Eduard Vocke is plenty aware he’s not the first musician to take .. more
Apr 29, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Arab World Fest
The annual Arab World Fest fills Milwaukee’s lakefront with regional cuisine, music, dance performances, and authentic crafts of twenty-two Arab countries. Perhaps more than any of the other city’s ethnic festivals, Arab World Fest aims more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Band of Horses w/ Bryan Cates
Band of Horses’ new Infinite Arms is their first major label record since they left indie springboard Sub Pop, but it certainly doesn’t sound like it. No efforts were made to glitz up the indie-Americana band’s sound; in fact, if. more
Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ingrid Michaelson
Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson has a way of singing about even the most downtrodden themes of uncertainty and pain with sunshine and good cheer. That indomitable, upbeat spirit has made her, along with other independent women more
Apr 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Britain in ‘Our Times’
A.N. Wilson has always been a hard one to pin down politically, at least if the pins and boards come off the shelf at the Wal-Mart of ready-made ideas. In recent years the award-winning British biographer has turned his attention to interpr... more
Mar 23, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 1 Comments