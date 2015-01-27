Liisa Church
Dance Revolution presents MKE Follies
With a fiddle playing Renaissance woman, bawdy comedian, several interpretive dancers and an indie-pop guitarist, last Friday’s bimonthly performance of MKE Follies was a smorgasbord of local Milwaukee talent. more
Jan 27, 2015 9:50 PM Mac Writt Classical Music
MKE Follies is Milwaukee’s Young Variety Show
Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme—aka Dance Revolution Milwaukee—are providing a community service with MKE Follies, their inexpensive bimonthly variety show intended to introduce the next generation of more
Sep 23, 2014 1:06 AM John Schneider Classical Music 1 Comments
MKE Follies
Popular variety show MKE Follies returns for its eighth installment at The Box, a brand-new performance space Downtown. The show will feature performances by violinist Liisa Church, who will sing, dance and play original fiddle tunes. Tara ... more
Sep 11, 2014 9:12 PM Maddy Kennedy Classical Music