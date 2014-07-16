Like Like The The Death Death
Heavy Hand Get Crass on ‘Northwoods Knives’
While all the players in Heavy Hand do time in other acts, it would be selling the band short to dismiss the Milwaukee-based band as a “side project.” In fact, the group’s debut LP, Northwoods Knives (out Aug. 26 on Latest Flame Records)... more
Jul 16, 2014 12:22 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Milwaukee Music Video Roundup: Sat. Nite Duets, Like Like The The Death Death, Milo
It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more
Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Ben Gibbard and Jay Farrar hail from different sides of the tracks. The Death Cab for Cutie frontman is the gentle romantic type who broods about lost loves, while the Son Volt lead singer is more of the country punk who wouldn't be out of ... more
Feb 1, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews