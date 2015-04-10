RSS

Like Minds Brewing

thinkstockphotos-160937453.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Smyth in the IronHorse Hotel is hosting the first of a series of chef and brewery collaborationdinners on Monday, April 13. Beer Co.-Lab features a multicourse dinner andbeer pairings prepared by Justin Carlisle of Ardent, Joe Muench of Story H.. more

Apr 10, 2015 4:39 PM Around MKE

dining.jpg.jpe

The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more

Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11492.jpe

There was a time when powerful, mature movie dramas of black-white racial conflict caused a stir throughout America. I’m not talking about the 1960s, when the modern Civil Rights Movement flowered, or the ’70s, when Blaxploitation films wer... more

Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES