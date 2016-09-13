Lil Rev
Lil’ Rev: Claw and Hammer (Fountain of Uke)
Lil’ Rev’s latest album, Claw and Hammer, focuses on ukulele and includes a mixture of vocal and instrumental numbers. Rev sings the material with more authority than ever, and is joined by a cohort of local friends including John and Mike ... more
Sep 13, 2016 2:40 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Strumming and Stroking the Ukulele
Multi-instrumentalist and Milwaukee native Lil’ Rev (Marc Revenson) is best known for his work with the ukulele. He will promote his latest book on the instrument, Essential Strums & Strokes for Ukulele: A Treasury of Strum-Hand Techniques,... more
Dec 15, 2015 8:34 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Bucky Halker: Anywhere but Utah: The Songs of Joe Hill (Revolting Records)
Bucky Halker, Anywhere but Utah: The Songs of Joe Hill, Joe Hill, Lil’ Rev, Bay View Historical Society, Beulah Brinton House, David Cochran more
Nov 3, 2015 6:25 PM David Cochran Album Reviews
The Joe Hill Roadshow
Milwaukee old-time music advocate Lil’ Rev leads a tribute to a legendary labor activist. more
May 5, 2015 9:16 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Milwaukee’s Mouth Organ Minstrel
Recent years have found folksinger Lil’ Rev as the principal torchbearer for Milwaukee’s ukulele revival. more
Nov 4, 2014 8:09 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
R.I.P. Milwaukee Folk Singer Larry Penn
Milwaukee’s folk scene lost one of its fixtures thisweek. A staple of local stages and union rallies for decades, singer-songwriterLarry Penn passed away on Wednesday after a long illness. “He was loved in many different communities,” said .. more
Oct 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lil’ Rev
Since the 1990s Lil’ Rev has been a mainstay of Milwaukee’s folkie Americana scene and in the ’00s, he became a leading figure in the nationwide ukulele subculture. 10th Anniversary collects tracks from a pair of old albums, Uke Town and Th... more
Feb 5, 2013 9:50 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Milwaukee’s Fountain of Uke
Lil’ Rev has built an under-the-radar national musical career. Touring the U.S. by car, he plays a circuit of folk clubs and festivals and a string of house parties, elder homes and Jewish community centers; he’s released a dozen CDs and ei... more
Sep 17, 2012 11:56 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
Lil' Rev
On his 13th album, Milwaukee's beloved proponent of old-time Americana, Lil' Rev, places himself on new ground. It's his first collection of all-original songs and the first time he has recorded with a drummer. “I've usually been more
Apr 17, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Here’s to the Deerly Departed
A few days ago the Milwaukee Bucks, playing without center Andrew Bogut, were on the brink of knocking the No. 3 team in the Eastern Conference out of the NBA playoffs. But the Bucks' shooting went cold, the Atlanta Hawks' competitive fire ... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Larry Penn
In an era when most singer-songwriters rarely travel farther then the distance between the War Stories ,CD Reviews more
Jan 13, 2009 12:00 AM Lil Rev Album Reviews