Lil Wayne W/ Young Jeezy
Installation, Integration & Intersection @ MIAD & JMKAC
<!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <o:OfficeDocumentSettings> <o:AllowPNG/> </o:OfficeDocumentSettings> </xml><![endif]--><!--[if gte mso 9]><xml> <w:WordDocument> <w:Zoom>0</w:Zoom> <w:TrackMoves>false</w:TrackMoves> <w:TrackFormatting/> <w:Pu.. more
Feb 9, 2012 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
One Person And A Story
In and amidst everything else that theatre is, it’s way too easy to forget that it’s the simple act of storytelling in front of a live group of people. As inherently social creatures with a profound amount of neurological real estate set aside f.. more
Jan 14, 2012 7:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Lil Wayne @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Times have changed since Run-DMC long agoproved that rap and rock pair as perfectly as ch Tha Carter III ,Concert Reviews more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Lil Wayne w/ Young Jeezy, Soulja Boy, Jeremih
What better way to wrap up the summer than with a concert filled with many of the rappers and R&B singers who soundtracked it? The artists on Lil Wayne’s America’s Most Wanted Tour can claim many of the summer’s biggest hits, from Wayne& more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee