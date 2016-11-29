RSS

Lily Collins

In Rules Don’t Apply, Warren Beatty steals every scene—but there isn’t much to take away from a movie whose ostensible main plot line of sexually frustrated youth is enacted with such lack of interest from its key players. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:11 PM Film Reviews

Allied, starring Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, is a film that hearkens back to World War II-era war flicks, but ultimately mines little tension. more

Nov 22, 2016 2:01 PM Film Clips

Released on an all-region two-disc DVD and Blu-ray in Hong Kong in May, this film is just now making its way to American theaters. Shot in a four-hour format that chronicles the life of martial arts master Yip Man (who trained Bruce Lee), t... more

Aug 22, 2013 1:43 AM Film Clips

