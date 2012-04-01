This Lime Tree Bower
This Lime Tree Bower
The Boulevard Theatre's latest production is the Milwaukee premiere of <i>This Lime Tree Bower</i>, a trio of interconnected monologues by Irish playwright Conor McPherson. This drama tells the story of three people coming of age in... more
Apr 1, 2012 Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
'Greater Tuna' Delivers Laughs at Sunset Playhouse
One of the most surefire comedies of the past 30 years, Greater Tuna has become almost an industry. Greater Tuna and its several sequels have been staged so many times around the country that one might be forgiven for wondering whether the.... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Tales Converge in Boulevard's 'This Lime Tree Bower'
The Boulevard Theatre's latest production is the Milwaukee premiere of This Lime Tree Bower, a trio of interconnected monologues by Irish playwright Conor McPherson. This drama tells the story of three people coming of age in unique... more
Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Once More Three Times: Staging a Monologue
I could’ve been really profoundly disgusted with another set of staged monologues. I guess that’s why I’m glad I didn’t think too much about it. There have been a great many staged monologues this past season. The Boulevard Theatre’s latest is t.. more
Feb 24, 2012 5:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Figurative Prints
Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee