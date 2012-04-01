RSS

This Lime Tree Bower

The Boulevard Theatre's latest production is the Milwaukee premiere of <i>This Lime Tree Bower</i>, a trio of interconnected monologues by Irish playwright Conor McPherson. This drama tells the story of three people coming of age in... more

Apr 1, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 30, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 25, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 18, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 17, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 11, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 10, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 4, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 3, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of the most surefire comedies of the past 30 years, Greater Tuna has become almost an industry. Greater Tuna and its several sequels have been staged so many times around the country that one might be forgiven for wondering whether the.... more

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

Feb 29, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

I could’ve been really profoundly disgusted with another set of staged monologues. I guess that’s why I’m glad I didn’t think too much about it. There have been a great many staged monologues this past season. The Boulevard Theatre’s latest is t.. more

Feb 24, 2012 5:26 AM Theater

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

