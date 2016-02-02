Lincoln Center Of The Arts

RSS

Off the Cuff sits down with Artistic Director Therese Burazin of Milwaukee Youth Theatre as she prepares to pass the torch to Associate Director Brandon Herr in the company’s 25th season. more

Feb 2, 2016 2:30 PM Off the Cuff

The story of four young lovers becomes the story of four really young lovers as Milwaukee Youth Theatre present A Midsummer Night’s Dream next month. Staged just in time for the days leading-in to Valentine’s Day, the youth theatre company will be.. more

Jan 19, 2015 4:20 PM Theater

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more

Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

