Lincoln Center Of The Arts

Intros and Outros at Milwaukee Youth Theatre
Off the Cuff sits down with Artistic Director Therese Burazin of Milwaukee Youth Theatre as she prepares to pass the torch to Associate Director Brandon Herr in the company’s 25th season. more
Feb 2, 2016 2:30 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Youth Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream
The story of four young lovers becomes the story of four really young lovers as Milwaukee Youth Theatre present A Midsummer Night’s Dream next month. Staged just in time for the days leading-in to Valentine’s Day, the youth theatre company will be.. more
Jan 19, 2015 4:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Jun 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee