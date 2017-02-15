Lincoln Park
You Can Take Advantage of Some Rare February Golf this Weekend
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-fifties thisweekend in and around Milwaukee. Because of this, the Milwaukee County ParksDepartment has decided give us a chance to break out the clubs a little earlythis year and open up two gol.. more
Feb 15, 2017 8:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Lincoln Park Hosts The Milwaukee FootGolf Open
FootGolf, another permutation of plain old ball-and-clubgolf, is making its way into Milwaukee. Joining other golf alternatives such asarchery and Frisbee golf, FootGolf is played with a soccer ball and your ownfoot, and the goal is to sink t.. more
Jul 17, 2014 4:00 PM Nathaniel Scharping Around MKE
Estabrook Dam Decision to Be Revealed
The deadline for a decision on Milwaukee County's crumbling Estabrook Dam is June 24, according to... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 21 Comments
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Jan 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Various Artists
Many of the most significant blues performers originated in the Mississippi Delta, but blues music was widespread in the South from early on. Classic Appalachian Blues is by no means the final word on the subject, but it includes recordings... more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews