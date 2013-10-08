RSS
Lincoln Village
Milwaukee’s Old South Side
Rick Petrie is a UW-Milwaukee and Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design graduate, and executive director of Urban Anthropology Inc. He recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss the Old South Side Settlement Museum (707 W. Lincoln Ave.)... more
Oct 8, 2013 11:18 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Ace Boxing Club and the Porter Legacy
“Do you see this?” coach Frank Porter says, pointing to a long shelf jammed with trophies. Porter, program director at Ace Boxing Club, is talking to his beginner class of boxers lined up inside the ring... more
Oct 23, 2012 11:32 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
