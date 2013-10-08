RSS

Lincoln Village

Rick Petrie is a UW-Milwaukee and Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design graduate, and executive director of Urban Anthropology Inc. He recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss the Old South Side Settlement Museum (707 W. Lincoln Ave.)... more

Oct 8, 2013 11:18 PM Off the Cuff

“Do you see this?” coach Frank Porter says, pointing to a long shelf jammed with trophies. Porter, program director at Ace Boxing Club, is talking to his beginner class of boxers lined up inside the ring... more

Oct 23, 2012 11:32 PM A&E Feature

