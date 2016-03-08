Lincoln
The Fraudulent Republican Anti-Trump Movement
None of Donald Trump’s most brazenly offensive views are all that different from those Paul Ryan and other Republicans regularly employ to attract small-minded, mean-spirited voters to their party. more
Mar 8, 2016 4:36 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 9 Comments
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #10
Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more
Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
An Oscar Night to Remember?
2012 was the best year for movies in many seasons. Ticket sales were up, and along with the requisite big-budget blockbusters came films that people—other than fan boys—were talking about. This bodes well for the Oscar more
Feb 17, 2013 11:06 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Zero Dark Thirty
Kathryn Bigelow upset the odds in 2009 when her indie-scale, grunt-level look at the Iraq War, The Hurt Locker, knocked aside her ex-husband James Cameron’s 3D extravaganza, Avatar, at Oscar time. Although her latest more
Jan 15, 2013 2:53 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Big Screen Politics
With the nasty, contentious, divisive 2012 presidential election now history—and a movie about Abraham Lincoln in theaters—here’s an intriguing question: Which actors, over the years, were most effective portraying more
Dec 26, 2012 3:51 PM Richard G. Carter A&E Feature
Moles, Tapas and More
Riviera Maya opened its doors almost a decade ago when the intersection of Howell, Lincoln and Kinnickinnic was just beginning to bloom. This Mexican restaurant fits right in with a stylish décor that includes artistic concrete floors, a sl... more
Dec 5, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The Honest and the Dishonest
The biggest divide in politics in Wisconsin over the past two years hasn’t been between the left and the right. It’s been between the honest and the dishonest.Republicans insist that’s not true more
Nov 28, 2012 3:41 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Lincoln
The Civil War marked one of the sharpest turning points in America’s story, and none of its leading figures looms higher in memory than Abraham Lincoln. Curiously, that familiar face from the $5 bill has seldom been seen in more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Where Avenues Meet Balls
Stanley Ryan Jones has mounted three shows in hip Bay View, and what's hipper than exhibiting at Café Lulu, Bar Lulu, and to the north (starting Sept.1) at Hi-Fi Café. Since 1975 he's dodged the art scene radar, but folks... more
Jul 25, 2011 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 1 Comments
Warrington Colescott: Cabaret, Comedy & Satire
Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more
