Linda Kessler

jumpropemain.jpg.jpe

Photo via Charles Dawley, Flickr CCYou may not always have a 30 or 60 minutes, butI’ll bet you can find 15 minutes to get that blood flowing.  A basic jump rope can save you when you’re ina time crunch and help you in a variety of ways.  It’.. more

Jul 7, 2016 3:15 PM Health & Wellness

fitnesswillpower.jpg.jpe

Image via Carlos Newsome, Flickr CCI'dstop eating junk food if I had the willpower. I'd exercise more if I had themotivation. I don't know how to make a better plan.  If any of these thoughts have crossed yourmind, I hope I can open a new wa.. more

Jun 15, 2016 5:58 PM Health & Wellness

vacationfitnessmain2.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Mike Beltzner, Flickr CCFrom gym workouts, sports, and being a Hollywood stunt performer tohosting an on-demand, online fitness show, it’s safe to say fitness is mylife.  It begs the question: What happensif I stop for a week.. more

May 19, 2016 7:38 PM Health & Wellness

stressphoto.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Livin' Spoonful, Flickr CCCrunches, sit ups, leg raises... Ugh, can I even get a six pack?!Technically,everyone has a six-pack: it’s the rectus abdominis muscle, which runs down thefront of your belly, but unless you're lean.. more

Apr 28, 2016 3:31 PM Health & Wellness

sugaraddiction.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Uwe Hermann, Flickr CCSugar can be found is 80% of all the food we eat morning,noon and night.  (Really, take a look atyour labels and start tracking.)  Nowonder it can be hard to successfully lose weight and steady blood pre.. more

Apr 13, 2016 4:28 PM Health & Wellness 1 Comments

scale.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtesy Alan Levine, Flickr CCIt’s March! Spring is in the air, and you feel it! Well, onsome days you do. Days are longer and brighter. The gray sky gives way to sun,and the chill lifts, pushing off the seasonal depression. All this .. more

Mar 22, 2016 6:10 PM Health & Wellness

clockfood.jpg.jpe

Personal trainer Lisa Kessler sheds some light on the importance of the time at which you eat and your circadian rhythm. more

Mar 3, 2016 1:55 PM Columns

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, it’s Election Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 2, and I only got a couple, three minutes before I’m taking off Up North to Hayward, so I’ll make this snappy. more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage12796.jpe

If you’re like me, you may have dismissed Kris Kristofferson as a 1970s sex symbol due to his appearance alongside Barbra Streisand in A Star Is Born. But like me, you may not have known that he wrote his major dissertation on William Blake... more

Nov 1, 2010 12:00 AM Books

Fifteen years ago, local indie filmmakers were hard-pressed to find venues to screen their works that were both large enough to seat their family and friends and priced to accommodate their shoestring budgets. Ross Bigley, who, at the time,... more

Oct 26, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage12682.jpe

For the most part, each Blonde Redhead album has been dreamier and less turbulent than the last—the New York group has reinvented itself several times over since its noisy 1995 debut—yet the group’s latest album, Penny Sparkle , is more

Oct 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12611.jpe

Think of Pecha Kuchas as speed-learning sessions. Each evening, a lineup of presenters gives quick lectures on an idiosyncratic topic of their choice: Subjects at past Pecha Kucha events ranged from the informative (recycling more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

