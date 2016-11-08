Linda Stephens
Performing Arts Weekly 11.10
The Rep produces The Foreigner, a comedy it once premiered decades penned by from its late playwright-in-residence, Larry Shue. Meanwhile, Acacia turns to the Little House books for A Laura Ingalls Wilder Christmas, Marquette gives us Two R... more
Nov 8, 2016 4:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Linda Stephens and Jack Forbes Wilson play Sondheim
NextAct Theatre hosts an evening ofsongs by Sondheim this month as it presents Isn’t It Rich? It’san intimate, little evening of Sondheim music performed by Linda Stephens andJack Forbes Wilson. Stephens has performed in big Sondheim projects .. more
Oct 17, 2014 6:57 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Lonely Road to Mecca
The play opens in a remote desert region of South Africa, where an Afrikaner (Dutch South African) widow has created a fantastical world inside and outside the house where she has lived for many years. The Renaissance more
Apr 12, 2013 4:33 PM Anne Siegel Theater
The Core of the Human Endeavor
Milwaukee theater veterans Jonathan Gillard Daly, Linda Stephens and Bri Sudia star in Renaissance Theaterworks' final show of the season. Suzan Fete directs the cast in a production of Athol Fugard's The Road to Mecca. more
Mar 27, 2013 3:36 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act's Charming, Emotional 'One Time'
The complexities of human interaction are explored with wit and charm in Richard Lyons Conlon's One Time. The production at Next Act Theatre stars Jonathan Gillard Daly and Linda Stephens as two people getting to know each other again after... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Two People in 'One Time' at Next Act
Strange and compelling stories have sprung from the basic setup of two actors and a park bench on a stage. Richard Lyons Conlon takes this premise in an interesting direction in the drama One Time. In a world premiere developed in part... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Issue of the Week: Auditing the County Mental Health Complex
What is Scott Walker hiding? Despite reports of numerous sexual assaults, a patient’s pregnancy, two drug overdoses, weapons possession and the threat of $60 million of federal funds being cut off, Walker and his political cronies are attem... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments