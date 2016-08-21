Lindsey Erin

RSS

darfsteller.jpg.jpe

Walter M. Miller Jr. served in the Army Air Corps, flying many bombing missions over Italy. After the war he married, settled-down and started a quiet career as a science-fiction author. His most memorable work was the short novel A Cantic.. more

Aug 21, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Giant Spider Productions stages an enjoyably wacky comedy of tragedy as it presents the North American Premiere of Death Ship 666! more

Nov 17, 2015 10:36 PM Theater

blogimage13023.jpe

Rapper T.R.E. of the Milwaukee group Malicious stresses that people can interpret the cover image of his group’s new album For Whatever It’s Worth however they’d like, though when pressed if there’s any way to interpret it aside fr more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

