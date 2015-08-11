Lindsey Graham
In the Weeds...
Paul Masterson compares the first Republican primary debate to the reality show, “Big Brother.” more
Aug 11, 2015 7:02 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
'Most Antagonistic' Toward Israel?
When Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina recently warned on national television that Chuck Hagel "would be the most antagonistic secretary of defense toward the state of Israel in our nation's history more
Jan 14, 2013 1:46 PM Joe Conason News Features
In Baseless Persecution of Susan Rice, Republican Reputations Will Sink
With the Republican right persisting in baseless persecution of Susan Rice, the U.N. Ambassador who may replace departing Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, it has left President Obama little choice but to move ahead with her nomination. I... more
Dec 3, 2012 8:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
If We're Headed Toward Greece, GOP Is Driving Us There
When Sen. Lindsey Graham told reporters that Mitt Romney's foreign investment accounts... more
Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 7 Comments