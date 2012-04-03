The Line Unleashed
Miniature Drawings, Monumental Impact at JMKAC
As the saying goes, good things come in small packages. At the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (JMKAC), miniature drawings arrive April 8 for the exhibition “Paul Chiappe and Peggy Preheim: Quiet Accord.” Two artists explore... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
'The Line Unleashed' at Kohler Arts Center
The foundation of two-dimensional art would be the line—sinuous, sensuous or straight. In “The Line Unleashed,” a new exhibition at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, this two-dimensional element explodes into monumental installations. more
Feb 14, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Installation, Integration & Intersection @ MIAD & JMKAC
Feb 9, 2012 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Lil Wayne @ The Marcus Amphitheater
Times have changed since Run-DMC long agoproved that rap and rock pair as perfectly as ch Tha Carter III ,Concert Reviews more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews