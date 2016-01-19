At The Line
Peter D’Amore: The Line
Waukesha’s Peter D’Amore devoted six years to recording The Line. The ambitious two-CD album was written and performed entirely by the guitarist. The Line harkens back to the progressive rock of the 1970s and at the same time is contemporar... more
Jan 19, 2016 4:55 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Ahmad Jamal: Saturday Morning (JazzVillage)
As with Sonny Rollins—another living holdover from the rough roads, long nights and hard medicine of the bop era—it’s tough not to greet a new Ahmad Jamal release with a bit of surprise: He’s still alive? Perhaps it’s testament to his lege... more
Jan 19, 2014 8:31 PM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
Philip Glass
Few composers of “contemporary classical music,” much less opera, have found as large and welcome an audience as Philip Glass. The prolific composer and recording artist is honored for his 75th birthday with a triple-CD “best of” c more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Tom Klein
Milwaukee-area musician Tom Klein gives the bum's rush to the influence of '80s soft/folk rock on today's indie sphere. His At the Line harkens to the real-deal male sensitivity of James Taylor and Jackson Browne. Although intended as an un more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews