RSS

Linkin Park

linkin_park.jpg.jpe

Like Christmas, Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater headliner announcements seem to arrive earlier and earlier each year. Following last week's news that the country-bro act Florida Georgia Line will open next year's festival, today the Big Gig annou.. more

Nov 11, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

blogimage10914.jpe

With his not-so-subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and a faked redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Born Daniel Whitney, Larry is a covert, Confederate soldier from the culture wars more

May 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5856.jpe

In the brief time it has been around, the Alchemist Theatre on South Kinnickinnic Avenue h Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? ,Theater more

Mar 15, 2009 12:00 AM Theater

In advance of Gov. Jim Doyle’s budget announcement next Tuesday, we’re asking local leaders what they want to see in it. The Coalition for Safe Roads says: allow residents to earn a driving certificate if they don’t qualify for a state drive.. more

Feb 13, 2009 5:00 AM Daily Dose

blogimage2496.jpe

News that Rebirth, Lil Wayne’s rap-rock album, will actually see the light of day has the blogosphere uniformly horrified, and with good reason. Its first single, “Prom Queen,” plays like an 11-year-old 311 song, complete to the outdated, tuneles.. more

Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage3294.jpe

In its early years, Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution Tour sported a nearly 50-50 mix Minutes to Midnight ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 16, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2672.jpe

In a bid for post-rap-rock relevance, LinkinParkdownplayed the role of rapper Mike Shinoda on their most recent album. A yearlater, however, Denverupstarts Flobots stormed modern-rock radio playlists by doing just theopposite, delivering “Handleb... more

Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2496.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So I got a call the other night from my buddyLittle Jimmy Iodine to remind me that we got a 40-year highschool classreunionlater this summer that we got to find a way to shirk. To be 17... more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 7 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES