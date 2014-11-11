Linkin Park
In The End, Linkin Park Will Headline The Marcus Amphitheater Next Year
Like Christmas, Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater headliner announcements seem to arrive earlier and earlier each year. Following last week's news that the country-bro act Florida Georgia Line will open next year's festival, today the Big Gig annou.. more
Nov 11, 2014
Larry the Cable Guy
With his not-so-subtly racist, homophobic, red-state humor and a faked redneck accent, Larry the Cable Guy makes Jeff Foxworthy look tastefully sophisticated. Born Daniel Whitney, Larry is a covert, Confederate soldier from the culture wars more
May 15, 2010
A Hard Day’s Night
In the brief time it has been around, the Alchemist Theatre on South Kinnickinnic Avenue h Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? ,Theater more
Mar 15, 2009
Wish List for the State Budget, Part 2
In advance of Gov. Jim Doyle’s budget announcement next Tuesday, we’re asking local leaders what they want to see in it. The Coalition for Safe Roads says: allow residents to earn a driving certificate if they don’t qualify for a state drive.. more
Feb 13, 2009
Five Examples of Rap-Rock Done Right
News that Rebirth, Lil Wayne’s rap-rock album, will actually see the light of day has the blogosphere uniformly horrified, and with good reason. Its first single, “Prom Queen,” plays like an 11-year-old 311 song, complete to the outdated, tuneles.. more
Jan 28, 2009
Projekt Revolution Tour
In its early years, Linkin Park’s Projekt Revolution Tour sported a nearly 50-50 mix Minutes to Midnight ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 16, 2008
Tonight's Summerfest 10 p.m. Shows
In a bid for post-rap-rock relevance, LinkinParkdownplayed the role of rapper Mike Shinoda on their most recent album. A yearlater, however, Denverupstarts Flobots stormed modern-rock radio playlists by doing just theopposite, delivering “Handleb... more
Jun 27, 2008
Matrimonial Monsoon II
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitzwhat a world, ain’a? So I got a call the other night from my buddyLittle Jimmy Iodine to remind me that we got a 40-year highschool classreunionlater this summer that we got to find a way to shirk. To be 17... more
Jun 11, 2008