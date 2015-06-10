RSS

Linnea Koeppel

We take it for granted that the time will shine at us. For most people it’s kind of a rare occasion when they think to check the time and aren’t consulting some backlit digital display. There was a time not too long ago when this was kind .. more

Jun 10, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove opens its season with a dramatic celebration of the art of theater. Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman's Stage Door is a tightly written exploration of art versus commerce... more

Sep 21, 2012 4:12 PM Theater

blogimage11690.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre director Dale Gutzman adds some stylish touches while exploring the dark end of fairy tales in Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The tiny space of the studio theater is split in half. The audience sits on the right, an... more

Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

