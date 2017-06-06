Linneman'S Riverwest Inn
A Look Back at the Locust Street Festivals of Yesteryear
A scroll through the Locust Street Festival’s 1991 program illustrates just how much, and how little, the festival has changed over the years. more
Jun 6, 2017 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Rocket Paloma: Rocket Paloma
The first Rocket Paloma EP, Great, found singer Joanna Kerner bemoaning lost love and kvetching about frenemies. On Rocket Paloma’s four songs she’s a cagier, more cryptic observer of the relational goings-on around her, and sounds as if sh... more
Mar 21, 2017 1:28 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Strings Meet Ska, Jamaica Goes Balkan at Jason Seed-Tritonics Show
Talk about a curious double bill: a chamber string ensemble sharing the stage with a reggae-ska act? more
Mar 7, 2017 4:08 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Chris Haise Fine-Tunes His Folky Debut, ‘Your Ugly Friends’
A Milwaukee open-mic staple, Chris Haise credits trial and error for his efficiently folky debut EP. more
Feb 28, 2017 3:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
All Messed Up @ Linneman's Riverwest Inn
The latest installment of “Milwaukee’s randomized musical experiment" yielded flute solos, mathy post punk, and covers of Afroman and Katy Perry. more
Feb 20, 2017 12:32 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Gram Parsons 70th Birthday Bash @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Some of Milwaukee’s finest roots, rock and country acts set out to honor the spirit of Gram Parsons at a marathon six-hour tribute show. more
Aug 29, 2016 10:10 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Alt-Rock Musical Drama at Poet’s Monday
Poet’s Monday has been a steady home to a dizzying variety of different styles of thought and performance over the years. The venerable open mic/featured performer venue has been around for over thirty years, surviving the shut-down of a c.. more
Jul 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kirk McFarlin: Kirk McFarlin
“Rip Van Winkle Eyes” is an appropriate opening song for Kirk McFarlin’s self-titled CD. The drummer-multi-instrumentalist disappeared from music somewhere near the end of the last century and reemerged this month with his first solo pro... more
Mar 22, 2016 1:57 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
The Tritonics Do the Rocksteady
The Tritonics channel the mellower sounds of reggae’s past on their John Sieger-produced debut LP. more
Jan 26, 2016 4:46 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Allen Coté Captures a Moment in Time
Milwaukee songwriter Allen Coté describes his trilogy of “Sublimative Sessions” EPs as a series of stories. more
Jan 19, 2016 4:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The Young Revelators: All I See
Milwaukee’s Young Revelators have beaten the sophomore album jinx. On All I See, the band’s roots remain firmly in ’70s-era blues rock, complete with tour de force slide guitar on some numbers along with Hendrix-style incendiary funk rock more
Jan 12, 2016 2:19 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Trolley to the 20th Century
Trolley’s latest album looks to the spirit of the ’60s, while borrowing a few tricks from today. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:03 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Oozing Wound w/ Platinum Boys, NO/NO and Bleach Athletixx @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
A stacked lineup at Linneman’s on Friday night proved why Halloween is the best holiday. more
Nov 2, 2015 10:10 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Rio Turbo Returns to Party Hard
“I only know how to party, that’s what I’m best at,” says Rio Turbo’s Joey Peterson. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:47 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music 1 Comments
Jaill w/ Platinum Boys, Sat. Nite Duets and Midnight Reruns @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 30-Nov. 5
The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more
Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Freesia McKee at Poet’s Monday
Someonehad asked Freesia McKee why she was holding hands with a large bottle ofmustard. Andshe replied: “there so many reasons to do so...”Asspring turns to summer, there’s a strange sense of transition about localtheatre.Theattenti.. more
Jun 16, 2014 8:49 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Heidi Spencer’s Cinematic Turn
Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more
Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Kevin Mueller Local Music
Milwaukee Musicians Honor John Lennon at "Peace Through Music"
Each yearfor more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered atLinneman’s Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual “PeaceThrough Music” concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort andthe .. more
May 20, 2014 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Doghouse Flowers Revisits Country Rock
Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more
May 14, 2014 1:28 AM David Luhrssen Local Music