Linneman'S Riverwest Inn

locuststreetfestival.jpg.jpe

A scroll through the Locust Street Festival’s 1991 program illustrates just how much, and how little, the festival has changed over the years. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:10 PM Music Feature

rocketpaloma.jpg.jpe

The first Rocket Paloma EP, Great, found singer Joanna Kerner bemoaning lost love and kvetching about frenemies. On Rocket Paloma’s four songs she’s a cagier, more cryptic observer of the relational goings-on around her, and sounds as if sh... more

Mar 21, 2017 1:28 PM Album Reviews

stringsmeetska.jpg.jpe

Talk about a curious double bill: a chamber string ensemble sharing the stage with a reggae-ska act? more

Mar 7, 2017 4:08 PM Local Music

localmusic_chrishaines.jpg.jpe

A Milwaukee open-mic staple, Chris Haise credits trial and error for his efficiently folky debut EP. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:58 PM Local Music

all_messed_up.jpg.jpe

The latest installment of “Milwaukee’s randomized musical experiment" yielded flute solos, mathy post punk, and covers of Afroman and Katy Perry. more

Feb 20, 2017 12:32 PM Concert Reviews

gram parsons.jpg.jpe

Some of Milwaukee’s finest roots, rock and country acts set out to honor the spirit of Gram Parsons at a marathon six-hour tribute show. more

Aug 29, 2016 10:10 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

unplugged.jpg.jpe

Poet’s Monday has been a steady home to a dizzying variety of different styles of thought and performance over the years. The venerable open mic/featured performer venue has been around for over thirty years, surviving the shut-down of a c.. more

Jul 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

albumreview_.jpg.jpe

“Rip Van Winkle Eyes” is an appropriate opening song for Kirk McFarlin’s self-titled CD. The drummer-multi-instrumentalist disappeared from music somewhere near the end of the last century and reemerged this month with his first solo pro... more

Mar 22, 2016 1:57 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

tritonics.jpg.jpe

The Tritonics channel the mellower sounds of reggae’s past on their John Sieger-produced debut LP. more

Jan 26, 2016 4:46 PM Local Music

musicgatewayallencote.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee songwriter Allen Coté describes his trilogy of “Sublimative Sessions” EPs as a series of stories. more

Jan 19, 2016 4:42 PM Music Feature

localmusic_youngrevelators.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Young Revelators have beaten the sophomore album jinx. On All I See, the band’s roots remain firmly in ’70s-era blues rock, complete with tour de force slide guitar on some numbers along with Hendrix-style incendiary funk rock more

Jan 12, 2016 2:19 PM Album Reviews

localmusictrolley.jpg.jpe

Trolley’s latest album looks to the spirit of the ’60s, while borrowing a few tricks from today. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:03 PM Local Music

oozingwound.jpg.jpe

A stacked lineup at Linneman’s on Friday night proved why Halloween is the best holiday. more

Nov 2, 2015 10:10 AM Concert Reviews

musicgateway_rioturbo.jpg.jpe

“I only know how to party, that’s what I’m best at,” says Rio Turbo’s Joey Peterson. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:47 PM Local Music 1 Comments

jaill_press_photo.jpg.jpe

Being the best holiday, Halloween often presents discerning concertgoers with some challenging decisions. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:30 AM Concert Reviews

bob.jpg.jpe

The Breadking collective’s umbrella continues to widen, with a roster that now houses the antsy indie-rock of Animals in Human Attire, the pointed math-rock of Temple and the beatific folk and bluegrass of The more

Oct 28, 2014 11:49 PM This Week in Milwaukee

freesia mckee.jpg.jpe

Someonehad asked Freesia McKee why she was holding hands with a large bottle ofmustard. Andshe replied: “there so many reasons to do so...”Asspring turns to summer, there’s a strange sense of transition about localtheatre.Theattenti.. more

Jun 16, 2014 8:49 AM Theater

localmusic.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kathleen Hamilton

Heidi Spencer has been crafting beautifully sung, homegrown melodies for the past decade, but underneath the whitewashed exterior something mysterious lurks. Since 2003’s Matches and Valentines, her down-tempo, downtrodden folk songs never ... more

Jun 10, 2014 10:04 PM Local Music

john lennon.jpg.jpe

Each yearfor more than a decade, an assortment of Milwaukee musicians have gathered atLinneman’s Riverwest Inn to pay homage to John Lennon at the annual “PeaceThrough Music” concert, a benefit for the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort andthe .. more

May 20, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

1522180_635954339774505_1131893165_n.jpg.jpe

Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more

May 14, 2014 1:28 AM Local Music

