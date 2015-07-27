Lion
The Mysterious Milwaukee Lion Sightings of 1961
The most recent newson the now nationally-known Milwaukee Lion indicates that there very well maybe a large wild cat loose in our city. Whether or not the animal is ever foundremains to be seen. However, this kind of thing – as odd as it may be.. more
Jul 27, 2015 4:45 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Milwaukee Reacts to Reports of Mountain Lion On the Loose
Earlier today the Journal Sentinel reported that there may be a mountain lion roaming the north side of Milwaukee. The news came with reactions of fear, disbelief and of course hilarious tweets. We rounded up some of the best reactions to the news.. more
Jul 21, 2015 6:25 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Delta Routine Put the Pieces Together
The Delta Routine’s latest album, You and Your Lion, is the band’s first with Semi-Twang’s Mike Hoffman as a member of the band. more
Feb 10, 2015 5:47 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
A World for Kids
The World Almanac was the one-stop source of facts and figures in an age before Google and remains a useful compendium of information even now. The World Almanac for Kids 2011 (World Almanac Books) is designed to compete with the Internet f... more
Aug 16, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Rock ’n’ Roller Remote Controller
“Rock ’n’ Roller Remote Controller” is a colorful, low-budget show airing at erratic hours on Milwaukee Public Television and featuring performances from local garage-rock bands. The show recently completed its third episode, which more
Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee