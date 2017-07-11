RSS

Lisa Kortebein

bastilledays.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s annual Bastille Days festival in Downtown’s Cathedral Square offers food and wine, a replica Eiffel Tower and lots and lot of other French-flavored stuff! more

Jul 11, 2017 1:03 PM A&E Feature

bourbonpeachtea.jpg.jpe

Do you have a go-to patio drink? Something with vodka, maybe? Or gin and lemonade or tonic? We invite you to throw that conventional patio drink playbook out the window and invite a little bit of t,Stein and Dine more

Apr 19, 2017 3:45 PM Stein & Dine

milwaukee-skyline.jpg.jpe

Numerous events in and around Milwaukee allow for a very promising Earth Day 2017 in which many can help our local environment. more

Apr 18, 2017 4:06 PM News Features

totw_landingpage.jpg.jpe

Join the Shepherd Express on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 2-6 p.m. at American Serb Hall for our second annual Taste of the World, a sampling event celebrating Milwaukee’s ethnically diverse dining and entertainment scene. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:09 PM Eat/Drink

eatdrink_streeteats_bymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

The Shepherd Express’ final Street Eats of the summer takes place Friday, Sept. 16 from 4-8 p.m. at Catalano Square. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:06 PM Eat/Drink

steinanddinelandingpage.jpg.jpe

Stein & Dine, the Shepherd Express’ annual beer, cheese and sausage fest is back for its fourth year. Join us on Saturday, April 23, 2016, from 2-6 p.m. at Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center for more than 100 of the state’s finest breweries, ... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:43 PM Stein & Dine

SOCIAL UPDATES