Lisa Miller

batvsup.jpg.jpe

Batman finally meets Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film in which the rival superheroes must settle their differences and team up in order to save humanity from Lex Luthor. more

Mar 22, 2016 3:57 PM Film Clips

cloverfield.jpg.jpe

In J.J. Abrams’ 10 Cloverfield Lane, a young woman (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) awakens in the underground fortress of a doomsday prepper (John Goodman), who warns her that an apocalyptic chemical attack has left the outside world uninhabitabl... more

Mar 8, 2016 4:26 PM Film Clips

eddie.jpg.jpe

Eddie the Eagle PG-13 This likeable (if not particularly engrossing) biopic focuses on Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards (Taron Egerton), a no-talent, inexperienced ski jumper who persuades Brita,Film clips more

Feb 23, 2016 3:00 PM Film Clips

norm.jpg.jpe

In Norm of the North, the title character (voiced by Rob Schneider) and a trio of comical lemmings take on an evil corporation bent on building luxury condominiums in Norm’s Arctic home.In the noisy, chaotic buddy-flick comedy Ride Along 2,... more

Jan 12, 2016 3:57 PM Film Clips

the-peanuts-movie-2015.jpg.jpe

The Peanuts comic strip becomes a theatrical movie revisiting Charlie Brown’s ambitions and fears, along with those of his best friend—the highly imaginative beagle, Snoopy—in The Peanuts Movie. more

Nov 3, 2015 9:17 PM Film Clips

our-brand-is-crisis-news-2015.jpg.jpe

Film Still: Our Brand is Crisis

While Our Brand is Crisis squanders its promise, Sandra Bullock’s campaign strategist “Calamity” Jane Bodine, is an Oscar-worthy effort. Her character, modeled after James Carville, is a fictionalized take on a 2005 documentary that deta... more

Oct 27, 2015 10:39 PM Film Reviews

thumbnail_22121.jpg.jpe

In Jem and the Holograms, a 1980s cartoon is revamped into a feature film, jettisoning the mystery-solving roles of the cartoon characters and leaving behind oodles of unimpressive music. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:46 PM Film Clips

goosebumps-jack-black1.jpg.jpe

Set between 1957 and 1962 and based on a true story, Bridge of Spies casts Tom Hanks as insurance lawyer James B. Donovan. He agrees to defend Russian spy Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance) and persuades the court to spare Abel’s life in case he’ll... more

Oct 13, 2015 9:09 PM Film Clips

mv5bmtywmjazode5nv5bml5banbnxkftztgwmzk5mjq0nte@._v1_sy478_cr250630478_al_.jpg.jpe

Black Mass, adapted from a book by Dick Lehr and Gerard O’Neill, is a film based on Whitey Bulger (Johnny Depp), a real-life organized crime leader in South Boston. more

Sep 16, 2015 12:37 AM Film Clips

fantastic-four-movie-cast-original.jpg.jpe

In The Fantastic Four, four young outsiders are teleported to the Negative Zone, a dangerous, alternate universe that gives them shocking powers. In this reboot, Fox Studios spent several years developing the script, hired Josh Trank to dir... more

Aug 4, 2015 9:00 PM Film Clips

vacation-01-1024.jpg.jpe

Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation, starring Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise, is an action-packed thriller in which Cruise performs his own stunts. more

Jul 28, 2015 10:16 PM Film Clips

mv5bmtg3ntu3nze5mf5bml5banbnxkftztgwmju1mjq1mze@._v1__sx649_sy300_.jpg.jpe

Jurassic World Still

It’s been 22 years and two sequels since the first Jurassic Park. In this fourquel, Isla Nublar’s Jurassic World is the fully functioning dinosaur theme park envisioned by John Hammond.,Film clips more

Jun 12, 2015 1:11 PM Film Clips

filmclips_thelongestride.jpg.jpe

Â© 2014 Twentieth Century Fox

In 'The Longest Ride,' adapted from the Nicholas Sparks novel, an attractive pair of young lovers (Scott Eastwood and Britt Robertson) attempts to reconcile their seemingly incompatible backgrounds with the good counsel of an elderly widowe... more

Apr 10, 2015 9:40 AM Film Clips

filmclips_furious7.jpg.jpe

Universal

At more than two hours long, Furious 7 never allows a weak plot to stand in the way of pleasing its action-loving fan base. more

Apr 2, 2015 3:00 PM Film Clips

filmclips_home.jpg.jpe

Â© 2015 DreamWorks Animation

In animated flick Home, Oh (voiced by Jim Parsons) and the rest of his Boov species use Earth as a hideout from their archenemies the Gorg. Also features Rihanna, Steve Martin and Jennifer Lopez. more

Mar 25, 2015 2:50 PM Film Clips

filmclips_gethard.jpg.jpe

Â© 2015 WARNER BROS.

In Get Hard, hedge-fund millionaire James King (Will Ferrell) is wrongly convicted of fraud and offers a small fortune to Darnell (Kevin Hart) in exchange for training King to survive his upcoming San Quentin stint. more

Mar 25, 2015 2:30 PM Film Clips

filmclips_thegunman.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Keith Bernstein / Distributor: Open Road Films

Seven years after executing a hit on an African official, Jim Terrier (Sean Penn) is short one girlfriend (Jasmine Trinca) and suffering from PTSD. more

Mar 19, 2015 1:50 PM Film Clips

filmclips_insurgent.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Andrew Cooper / Lionsgate

In The Divergent Series’ latest installment, Insurgent, Tris (Shailene Woodley) flees from villainous Erudite leader Jeanine (Kate Winslet). more

Mar 19, 2015 1:30 PM Film Clips

filmclips_runallnight.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Myles Aronowitz Â© 2015 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT

In Run All Night Liam Neeson returns to the action genre that made the senior citizen a household name. more

Mar 11, 2015 8:30 PM Film Clips

filmclips_cinderella.jpg.jpe

Â© Disney

Certain signs bode ill for the remake of Disney’s classic Cinderella: Start with the entire cast’s overly stylized elocution, and move on to actress Lily James who may as well be Robin Wright’s reincarnation from The Princess Bride. more

Mar 11, 2015 8:00 PM Film Clips

bladerunner2049.jpg

Oct 3, 2017 2:20 PM Film Clips

americanmade.widea.jpg

American Made is a fast-paced film that does little to reveal the person behind its protagonist. more

Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM , Film Clips

thekingsman.jpg.jpe

Humorously highlighting British and American cultural differences, Kingsman: The Golden Circle simultaneously skewers James Bond, Matrix and Fast and Furious flicks while its eccentric characters bring it home. more

Sep 19, 2017 3:08 PM Film Clips

homeagain.jpg.jpe

Home Again (Rated PG-13) Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is 40 and on the cusp of divorce when she moves back to Los Angeles with two young daughters in tow. While out partying, she meets a trio of str,Film Clips more

Sep 5, 2017 2:04 PM Film Clips

filmclips0824.jpg.jpe

Birth of the Dragon (Rated: PG-13) Forty-four years after the death of 33-year-old Bruce Lee, the fighter’s legend still resonates. This film purports to chronicle Lee’s rise to fame in San F,Film Clips more

Aug 22, 2017 2:50 PM Film Clips

filmclips0810.jpg.jpe

Annabelle: Creation (Rated R) This fourth film in The Conjuring universe is the franchise’s second prequel. Set in the 1950s, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto portray doll maker Samuel Mullins,Film Clips more

Aug 8, 2017 2:32 PM Film Clips

filmclips0803.jpg.jpe

The Dark Tower (Rated PG-13) Over the past decade, numerous efforts to bring Stephen King’s eight-novel series to the big screen fizzled before the project found a home at Sony. Planned as a fi, more

Aug 1, 2017 2:11 PM Film Clips

emojimovie.jpg.jpe

Charlize Theron produced and stars in Atomic Blonde, a feature-film adaptation of the graphic novel, The Coldest City. She portrays MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton—tasked with uncovering the identity of a double agent planning to enter the... more

Jul 25, 2017 1:48 PM Film Clips

girlstripmovie.jpg.jpe

Following the raunchy, buddy-comedy groove of Bridesmaids and The Hangover, Girls Trip mines both bodily function jokes and explicit sexual acts for comedic gold.Ever the crazy pants auteur, director, producer and screenplay writer Luc Bess... more

Jul 18, 2017 1:55 PM Film Clips

spidermancivilwarshield.jpg.jpe

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, director Jon Watts doesn’t recreate Sam Raimi’s stylish noir, but he does deliver an anxious, likeable, young superhero we root for, along with a villain we hope the lad will defeat. more

Jul 3, 2017 1:40 PM Film Clips

thehouse.jpg.jpe

Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more

Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Film Clips

wonderwoman.jpg.jpe

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, misbehaving 9-year-olds Harold and George (voiced by Kevin Hart and Nick Kroll) are sent to the office of Principal Krupp (Ed Helms) where they hypnotize him, turning the hapless administrator into ... more

May 30, 2017 3:01 PM Film Clips

baywatccast.jpg.jpe

Baywatch is a long-delayed adaptation of the famous (and famously cheesy) ’90s TV series of the same name; in it, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson plays a veteran lifeguard mentoring a disgraced Olympian (Zac Efron) bent on saving his reputatio... more

May 23, 2017 3:00 PM Film Clips

kingarthur.jpg.jpe

Loosely based on Arthurian legends, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur. Director Guy Ritchie takes liberties with the story while giving the film ye old comic-book twist. more

May 9, 2017 2:20 PM Film Clips

gaurdiansofthegalaxy2.jpg.jpe

Adapted from the Marvel comic book series, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 has something of a “been there, done that" quality to it; still, we like most of these characters—relentless verbal sparring aside. more

May 2, 2017 2:47 PM , Film Clips

filmclips0429.jpg.jpe

The Circle, adapted from Dave Eggers’ 2013 novel, is a sci-fi thriller that echoes George Orwell’s 1984.In How to Be a Latin Lover, Latin gigolo Maximo (Eugenio Derbez), who has grown flabby and lazy over the years, must adapt to his new li... more

Apr 25, 2017 2:59 PM Film Clips

thefateofthefurious.jpg.jpe

This eighth “Furious" chapter, The Fate of the Furious, continues to feature car chases on steroids. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:15 PM Film Clips

goinginstyle.jpg.jpe

Going in Style is based on a 1979 caper film starring three elder statesmen, but this version features an updated and revamped plot and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin in the lead roles. more

Apr 4, 2017 3:03 PM Film Clips

rawmovie.jpg.jpe

Director Bill Condon commissioned several new songs for his live action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, which was predicted to make a princely $150 million during its opening weekend. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:24 PM Film Clips

getoutfilm.jpg.jpe

Though the plot of Collide is formulaic and forgettable, who wouldn’t want to see Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley square off with high-speed car chases as a bonus. more

Feb 21, 2017 2:28 PM Film Clips

