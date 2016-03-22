Lisa Miller
Film Clips: Batman V Superman and More
Batman finally meets Superman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, a film in which the rival superheroes must settle their differences and team up in order to save humanity from Lex Luthor. more
Mar 22, 2016 3:57 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: 10 Cloverfield Lane and More
In J.J. Abrams’ 10 Cloverfield Lane, a young woman (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) awakens in the underground fortress of a doomsday prepper (John Goodman), who warns her that an apocalyptic chemical attack has left the outside world uninhabitabl... more
Mar 8, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Eddie the Eagle & Gods of Egypt
Eddie the Eagle PG-13 This likeable (if not particularly engrossing) biopic focuses on Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards (Taron Egerton), a no-talent, inexperienced ski jumper who persuades Brita,Film clips more
Feb 23, 2016 3:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Norm of the North and Ride Along 2
In Norm of the North, the title character (voiced by Rob Schneider) and a trio of comical lemmings take on an evil corporation bent on building luxury condominiums in Norm’s Arctic home.In the noisy, chaotic buddy-flick comedy Ride Along 2,... more
Jan 12, 2016 3:57 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 11.5.15
The Peanuts comic strip becomes a theatrical movie revisiting Charlie Brown’s ambitions and fears, along with those of his best friend—the highly imaginative beagle, Snoopy—in The Peanuts Movie. more
Nov 3, 2015 9:17 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips 10.29.15
While Our Brand is Crisis squanders its promise, Sandra Bullock’s campaign strategist “Calamity” Jane Bodine, is an Oscar-worthy effort. Her character, modeled after James Carville, is a fictionalized take on a 2005 documentary that deta... more
Oct 27, 2015 10:39 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Reviews
Film Clips 10.20.15
In Jem and the Holograms, a 1980s cartoon is revamped into a feature film, jettisoning the mystery-solving roles of the cartoon characters and leaving behind oodles of unimpressive music. more
Oct 20, 2015 10:46 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips 10.13.15
Set between 1957 and 1962 and based on a true story, Bridge of Spies casts Tom Hanks as insurance lawyer James B. Donovan. He agrees to defend Russian spy Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance) and persuades the court to spare Abel’s life in case he’ll... more
Oct 13, 2015 9:09 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips 9.15.15
Black Mass, adapted from a book by Dick Lehr and Gerard O’Neill, is a film based on Whitey Bulger (Johnny Depp), a real-life organized crime leader in South Boston. more
Sep 16, 2015 12:37 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips 8.6.15
In The Fantastic Four, four young outsiders are teleported to the Negative Zone, a dangerous, alternate universe that gives them shocking powers. In this reboot, Fox Studios spent several years developing the script, hired Josh Trank to dir... more
Aug 4, 2015 9:00 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips 7.30.15
Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation, starring Alec Baldwin and Tom Cruise, is an action-packed thriller in which Cruise performs his own stunts. more
Jul 28, 2015 10:16 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Jurassic World
It’s been 22 years and two sequels since the first Jurassic Park. In this fourquel, Isla Nublar’s Jurassic World is the fully functioning dinosaur theme park envisioned by John Hammond.,Film clips more
Jun 12, 2015 1:11 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
'The Longest Ride'
In 'The Longest Ride,' adapted from the Nicholas Sparks novel, an attractive pair of young lovers (Scott Eastwood and Britt Robertson) attempts to reconcile their seemingly incompatible backgrounds with the good counsel of an elderly widowe... more
Apr 10, 2015 9:40 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Furious 7
At more than two hours long, Furious 7 never allows a weak plot to stand in the way of pleasing its action-loving fan base. more
Apr 2, 2015 3:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Home
In animated flick Home, Oh (voiced by Jim Parsons) and the rest of his Boov species use Earth as a hideout from their archenemies the Gorg. Also features Rihanna, Steve Martin and Jennifer Lopez. more
Mar 25, 2015 2:50 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Get Hard
In Get Hard, hedge-fund millionaire James King (Will Ferrell) is wrongly convicted of fraud and offers a small fortune to Darnell (Kevin Hart) in exchange for training King to survive his upcoming San Quentin stint. more
Mar 25, 2015 2:30 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Gunman
Seven years after executing a hit on an African official, Jim Terrier (Sean Penn) is short one girlfriend (Jasmine Trinca) and suffering from PTSD. more
Mar 19, 2015 1:50 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
In The Divergent Series’ latest installment, Insurgent, Tris (Shailene Woodley) flees from villainous Erudite leader Jeanine (Kate Winslet). more
Mar 19, 2015 1:30 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Run All Night
In Run All Night Liam Neeson returns to the action genre that made the senior citizen a household name. more
Mar 11, 2015 8:30 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Cinderella
Certain signs bode ill for the remake of Disney’s classic Cinderella: Start with the entire cast’s overly stylized elocution, and move on to actress Lily James who may as well be Robin Wright’s reincarnation from The Princess Bride. more
Mar 11, 2015 8:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Oct. 5, 2017
Oct 3, 2017 2:20 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Sept. 28, 2017
American Made is a fast-paced film that does little to reveal the person behind its protagonist. more
Sep 26, 2017 12:00 AM Lisa Miller, Brian Boyle Film Clips
Film Clips: Sept. 21, 2017
Humorously highlighting British and American cultural differences, Kingsman: The Golden Circle simultaneously skewers James Bond, Matrix and Fast and Furious flicks while its eccentric characters bring it home. more
Sep 19, 2017 3:08 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Sept. 7, 2017
Home Again (Rated PG-13) Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is 40 and on the cusp of divorce when she moves back to Los Angeles with two young daughters in tow. While out partying, she meets a trio of str,Film Clips more
Sep 5, 2017 2:04 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 24, 2017
Birth of the Dragon (Rated: PG-13) Forty-four years after the death of 33-year-old Bruce Lee, the fighter’s legend still resonates. This film purports to chronicle Lee’s rise to fame in San F,Film Clips more
Aug 22, 2017 2:50 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 10, 2017
Annabelle: Creation (Rated R) This fourth film in The Conjuring universe is the franchise’s second prequel. Set in the 1950s, Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto portray doll maker Samuel Mullins,Film Clips more
Aug 8, 2017 2:32 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: Aug. 3, 2017
The Dark Tower (Rated PG-13) Over the past decade, numerous efforts to bring Stephen King’s eight-novel series to the big screen fizzled before the project found a home at Sony. Planned as a fi, more
Aug 1, 2017 2:11 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: July 27, 2017
Charlize Theron produced and stars in Atomic Blonde, a feature-film adaptation of the graphic novel, The Coldest City. She portrays MI6 operative Lorraine Broughton—tasked with uncovering the identity of a double agent planning to enter the... more
Jul 25, 2017 1:48 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: July 20, 2017
Following the raunchy, buddy-comedy groove of Bridesmaids and The Hangover, Girls Trip mines both bodily function jokes and explicit sexual acts for comedic gold.Ever the crazy pants auteur, director, producer and screenplay writer Luc Bess... more
Jul 18, 2017 1:55 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: July 6, 2017
In Spider-Man: Homecoming, director Jon Watts doesn’t recreate Sam Raimi’s stylish noir, but he does deliver an anxious, likeable, young superhero we root for, along with a villain we hope the lad will defeat. more
Jul 3, 2017 1:40 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: June 29, 2017
Baby Driver is an action flick that features a young savant of a car driver known as Baby (Ansel Elgort) who is hired by an ambitious crime boss (Kevin Spacey) to pilot the getaway car for Doc’s heists. more
Jun 27, 2017 1:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: June 1, 2017
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, misbehaving 9-year-olds Harold and George (voiced by Kevin Hart and Nick Kroll) are sent to the office of Principal Krupp (Ed Helms) where they hypnotize him, turning the hapless administrator into ... more
May 30, 2017 3:01 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: May 25, 2017
Baywatch is a long-delayed adaptation of the famous (and famously cheesy) ’90s TV series of the same name; in it, Dwayne “The Rock" Johnson plays a veteran lifeguard mentoring a disgraced Olympian (Zac Efron) bent on saving his reputatio... more
May 23, 2017 3:00 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: May 11, 2017
Loosely based on Arthurian legends, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur. Director Guy Ritchie takes liberties with the story while giving the film ye old comic-book twist. more
May 9, 2017 2:20 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: May 4, 17
Adapted from the Marvel comic book series, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 has something of a “been there, done that" quality to it; still, we like most of these characters—relentless verbal sparring aside. more
May 2, 2017 2:47 PM Lisa Miller, David Luhrssen Film Clips
Film Clips: April 27, 2017
The Circle, adapted from Dave Eggers’ 2013 novel, is a sci-fi thriller that echoes George Orwell’s 1984.In How to Be a Latin Lover, Latin gigolo Maximo (Eugenio Derbez), who has grown flabby and lazy over the years, must adapt to his new li... more
Apr 25, 2017 2:59 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: April 13, 2017
This eighth “Furious" chapter, The Fate of the Furious, continues to feature car chases on steroids. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:15 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: April 6, 2017
Going in Style is based on a 1979 caper film starring three elder statesmen, but this version features an updated and revamped plot and stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin in the lead roles. more
Apr 4, 2017 3:03 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: March 16, 2017
Director Bill Condon commissioned several new songs for his live action reboot of Beauty and the Beast, which was predicted to make a princely $150 million during its opening weekend. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:24 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 2.23
Though the plot of Collide is formulaic and forgettable, who wouldn’t want to see Anthony Hopkins and Ben Kingsley square off with high-speed car chases as a bonus. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:28 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips