Lisa Schlenker

Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM Theater

Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more

Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

Renaissance Theaterworks’ next “Secrets and Lies”-themed production is Luna Gale, a recent work by Rebecca Gilman exploring the complexities of our country’s foster care system. It shows at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre Ja... more

Jan 17, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

Off the Cuff sits down with veteran Milwaukee actor and Pius XI High School faculty member Peter Reeves to discuss his personal history and Pius’ upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz. more

Jan 19, 2016 1:52 PM Off the Cuff

Photo by Mark Frohna

Skylight Music Theatre closes its revolution-themed season with the 1968 classic, Hair. Creators James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot sought to capture the hippie spirit of their time in this work, which was deemed revolutionary for ... more

May 22, 2014 12:49 AM Theater

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its 21st season with William Luce’s one-woman show The Belle of Amherst, a close psychological study of Emily Dickinson. Actress Jenny Wanasek takes us through many events from the poet’s life, beginning with ... more

Oct 23, 2013 1:21 AM Theater

