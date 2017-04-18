Lisa Schlenker
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Exceeds 'Great Expectations'
Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
Renaissance Theaterworks’ ‘Luna Gale’ Explores Drug Abuse, Family and the Foster Care System
Renaissance Theaterworks’ next “Secrets and Lies”-themed production is Luna Gale, a recent work by Rebecca Gilman exploring the complexities of our country’s foster care system. It shows at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre Ja... more
Jan 17, 2017 1:20 PM Selena Milewski A&E Feature
Renaissance Education at Pius XI High School
Off the Cuff sits down with veteran Milwaukee actor and Pius XI High School faculty member Peter Reeves to discuss his personal history and Pius’ upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz. more
Jan 19, 2016 1:52 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff
’60s Spirit Alive and Onstage
Skylight Music Theatre closes its revolution-themed season with the 1968 classic, Hair. Creators James Rado, Gerome Ragni and Galt MacDermot sought to capture the hippie spirit of their time in this work, which was deemed revolutionary for ... more
May 22, 2014 12:49 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Renaissance Theaterworks' 'The Belle of Amherst'
Renaissance Theaterworks opens its 21st season with William Luce’s one-woman show The Belle of Amherst, a close psychological study of Emily Dickinson. Actress Jenny Wanasek takes us through many events from the poet’s life, beginning with ... more
Oct 23, 2013 1:21 AM Selena Milewski Theater