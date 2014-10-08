Lisa Schnell

RSS

A provocative contemporary drama finds an intimate home as Boulevard Theatre stages a production of Gidion’s Knot. Two-person tension slinks around a tiny set far smaller than the classroom it is meant to present. Nicole Gorski is tenderly ... more

Oct 8, 2014

No better way to celebrate a new season than with a new play. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is christening 2014-2015 in their intimate Stiemke Studio with the world premiere of after all the terrible things I do more

Sep 24, 2014

“It’s so much like the old Boulevard space, it’s incredible,” says Artistic Director Mark Bucher about the new Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, 839 S. Fifth St. The art gallery will be the site of Gideon’s Knot, Boulevard Theatre’s s... more

Sep 24, 2014

