Lisa Schnell

Untying Boulevard Theatre’s ‘Gidion’s Knot’
A provocative contemporary drama finds an intimate home as Boulevard Theatre stages a production of Gidion’s Knot. Two-person tension slinks around a tiny set far smaller than the classroom it is meant to present. Nicole Gorski is tenderly ... more
Oct 8, 2014 2:23 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rep’s World Premiere at Stiemke Studio
No better way to celebrate a new season than with a new play. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is christening 2014-2015 in their intimate Stiemke Studio with the world premiere of after all the terrible things I do more
Sep 24, 2014 3:37 AM Tyler Friedman Theater 1 Comments
‘Gideon’s Knot’ at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts
“It’s so much like the old Boulevard space, it’s incredible,” says Artistic Director Mark Bucher about the new Walker’s Point Center for the Arts, 839 S. Fifth St. The art gallery will be the site of Gideon’s Knot, Boulevard Theatre’s s... more
Sep 24, 2014 3:35 AM John Schneider Theater