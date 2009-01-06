RSS

Listening Party

blogimage2311.jpe

Early praise for Animal Collective’s latest album, Merriweather Post Pavilion, has been piercing, unanimous and, often, hilariously over the top. Comb the entire Internet, and you won’t find a negative review of the thing (at least not yet). The .. more

Jan 6, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage4746.jpe

Next Act continues its production of one of the few non-holiday-related plays left in the Murderers ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage2311.jpe

The first of Milwaukee’s many free outdoor bacchanals, RiverSplash! commences the summer festival season with three days of music, fireworks, junk food and large plastic cups of beer—all the go,Today in Milwaukee more

May 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage4746.jpe

I'm not sure if this is a reflection on the interest surrounding Vampire Weekend, the aggressive promotional campaign behind their new album, the growing distance between Milwaukee's East Side and Bay View neighborhoods, the gentrification of the .. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

SOCIAL UPDATES