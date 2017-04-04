RSS

In Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar, Jim Higgins acknowledges that others mining the Badger State for a similarly compact book on notable writers could have produced something entirely different. Higgi... more

Apr 4, 2017 3:40 PM Books

Meet Tom Hartwig, an 80-something farmer in small-town Wisconsin whose favorite hobby is firing his homemade cannons. Hartwig is at the center of Michael Perry's touching memoir, Visiting Tom: A Man, a Highway, and the Road to Roughneck... more

Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Books

More than 15 artists have created works based on the literary writings of Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) for the sublime “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature.” The exhibition opens April 30 at Latino Arts Inc. in the United Communit... more

Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The summer seems to have arrived. And I suddenly find myself without theatre for two straight weeks. It’s kind of a huge vacancy considering the high volume of shows that I’ve seen in April and May . . . those being some of the busiest months I’ve.. more

Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The Boulevard Theatre’s fundraiser last night was well-attended. I’d made my way to the former Schwartz's on KK for Boulevard's Vintage, Verse and Vanilla having been given the opportunity to perform as part of the evening of poetry following food.. more

Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Bucks work their magic against the Washington Wizards tonight at a 7:30 p.m. Bradley Center game.,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This weekend sees the introduction of Transmutative Cinema, a free film series with a fond Apart From That ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact&m Sea Monsters ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

There is a scene in Monty Python & The Holy Grail where a group of outraged peasants, desperate to scapegoat someone for their lot in life, eagerly produce an,Left and Right more

Dec 20, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

,Holiday Gift Guide-b more

Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

At 25 years and counting, New York City’s The Toasters can safely lay claim to being the longest-running American ska band. They were one of the most instrumental in laying the groundwork for the &rsq,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

When deer hunting season opens this weekend, Wisco,Taking Liberties more

Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

Seasoned country-rockers Southbound created an unlikely Milwaukee tradition a couple of ye Idlewild South ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The wattage of Anne Hathaway's star power is rare in contemporary Hollywood and the bright Rachel Getting Married ,Film more

Nov 11, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Milwaukee native Tyanna Clayton Mallet is making a difference as a Peace Corps volunteer i What inspired you to join the Peace Corps and travel halfway around the world to Ghana? ,Off the Cuff more

Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

I’m Art Kumbalek and manohman manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So liste Guys and Dolls: ,Art for Art's Sake more

Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 8 Comments

Because they were never solved, the Jack the Ripper murders have been a particularly ripe Ripper ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  Photography has long held a unique place in art. Sometimes it's conceptual, sometim Nicole ,Art more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

