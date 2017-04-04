Literature
528742251
Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar (The History Press), by Jim Higgins
In Wisconsin Literary Luminaries: From Laura Ingalls Wilder to Ayad Akhtar, Jim Higgins acknowledges that others mining the Badger State for a similarly compact book on notable writers could have produced something entirely different. Higgi... more
Apr 4, 2017 3:40 PM David Luhrssen Books
Stories of Life and Love in 'Visiting Tom'
Meet Tom Hartwig, an 80-something farmer in small-town Wisconsin whose favorite hobby is firing his homemade cannons. Hartwig is at the center of Michael Perry's touching memoir, Visiting Tom: A Man, a Highway, and the Road to Roughneck... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Art Meets Literature in 'Painting Borges'
More than 15 artists have created works based on the literary writings of Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986) for the sublime “Painting Borges: Art Interpreting Literature.” The exhibition opens April 30 at Latino Arts Inc. in the United Communit... more
Apr 24, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fairies, Cats and A Chrous Line
The summer seems to have arrived. And I suddenly find myself without theatre for two straight weeks. It’s kind of a huge vacancy considering the high volume of shows that I’ve seen in April and May . . . those being some of the busiest months I’ve.. more
Jun 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Vintage, Verse, Vanilla and a Vulture
The Boulevard Theatre’s fundraiser last night was well-attended. I’d made my way to the former Schwartz's on KK for Boulevard's Vintage, Verse and Vanilla having been given the opportunity to perform as part of the evening of poetry following food.. more
Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bucks vs. Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks work their magic against the Washington Wizards tonight at a 7:30 p.m. Bradley Center game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apart From That
This weekend sees the introduction of Transmutative Cinema, a free film series with a fond Apart From That ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Sea Monsters
Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact&m Sea Monsters ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Obama needs to clear air, right the ship
There is a scene in Monty Python & The Holy Grail where a group of outraged peasants, desperate to scapegoat someone for their lot in life, eagerly produce an,Left and Right more
Dec 20, 2008 12:00 AM Walter Piotrowski News Features 1 Comments
Boys (13 and up)
,Holiday Gift Guide-b more
Nov 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Contests: Holidays
The Toasters
At 25 years and counting, New York City’s The Toasters can safely lay claim to being the longest-running American ska band. They were one of the most instrumental in laying the groundwork for the &rsq,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Scaredy-Cat Gun Owners
When deer hunting season opens this weekend, Wisco,Taking Liberties more
Nov 19, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 1 Comments
Allman Brothers Tribute
Seasoned country-rockers Southbound created an unlikely Milwaukee tradition a couple of ye Idlewild South ,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 15, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Her Sister’s Wedding
The wattage of Anne Hathaway's star power is rare in contemporary Hollywood and the bright Rachel Getting Married ,Film more
Nov 11, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
A Passion for Change
Milwaukee native Tyanna Clayton Mallet is making a difference as a Peace Corps volunteer i What inspired you to join the Peace Corps and travel halfway around the world to Ghana? ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 22, 2008 12:00 AM Yvonne Ochilo Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Guy and Doll
I’m Art Kumbalek and manohman manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So liste Guys and Dolls: ,Art for Art's Sake more
Sep 25, 2008 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake 8 Comments
Ripper
Because they were never solved, the Jack the Ripper murders have been a particularly ripe Ripper ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Implied Narratives
Photography has long held a unique place in art. Sometimes it's conceptual, sometim Nicole ,Art more
Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Mollie Boutell-Butler Visual Arts 1 Comments