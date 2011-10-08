RSS

Douglas Carter Beane’s The Little Dog Laughed is a staggeringly well-balanced contemporary comedy that finds a remarkably well-executed production with Theatrical Tendencies at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center this month.David J. Franz plays Mitch.. more

Oct 8, 2011 11:15 AM Theater

Theatrical Tendencies' first show of the coming season is The Little Dog Laughed--a comedy from a few years back written by Dogulas Carter Beane. A playwright who has also worked on at least one Broadway musical (the book for Xanadu) has also .. more

Aug 22, 2011 11:40 AM Theater

I don't know that  I ever recall a new Milwaukee theatre company quite as well organized as Theatrical Tendencies. There's a correlation herethey also appear to be impressively well-funded. I missed their debut show Thrill MeThe Leopold & Loeb S.. more

Feb 19, 2011 6:09 PM Theater

Ever since Scott Walker became Milwaukee County executive in 2002, he has been systematically working to destroy county government. ,Taking Liberties more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

The Jonas Brothers are, depending on your disposition, a trio of evangelical Christian moppets who preach abstinence while marketing sex to children and shooting white foam over their audiences in a blatant manifestation of subliminal urges... more

Jul 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

