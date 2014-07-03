RSS

In the age of Amazon and e-readers, independent bookstores are at the mercy of an increasingly paperless world. Shifts in technology made the independent bookstore a tougher sell for publishers, authors and customers, with a few stores spre... more

Jul 3, 2014 1:08 AM Books 1 Comments

Charmingly situated in the village of Wauwatosa, The Little Read Book (7603 W. State St.) has survived the rise and fall of big-box booksellers, endured the behemoth of Amazon.com and withstood the ever-shortening attention spans... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

