Buying Books in Milwaukee
In the age of Amazon and e-readers, independent bookstores are at the mercy of an increasingly paperless world. Shifts in technology made the independent bookstore a tougher sell for publishers, authors and customers, with a few stores spre... more
Jul 3, 2014 1:08 AM Tony Manno Books 1 Comments
Linda Burg's Little Read Book
Charmingly situated in the village of Wauwatosa, The Little Read Book (7603 W. State St.) has survived the rise and fall of big-box booksellers, endured the behemoth of Amazon.com and withstood the ever-shortening attention spans... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
