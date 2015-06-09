RSS
Little Richard
Estelle Holleran’s ‘Fame’
Elaine Erickson Gallery closes with the exhibition “Fame: Paintings by Estelle Holleran.” more
Jun 9, 2015 8:09 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Comedy Fest Tickets On Sale
Somewhere in the recent past, Milwaukee Comedy Fest announced that tickets were on sale for it's 2012 line-up. And somewhere in an equally ambiguous period of time ago, they actually announced what that line-up is going to be. It looks really g.. more
Jul 10, 2012 10:55 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
LittleRichard was one of rock ’n’ roll’s first stars, building some of thegenre’s first great singles from a foundation of jump blues andboogie-woogie. Hits came easily throughout the ’50s—“Good Golly, MissMol,Tod more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
