Little Shop Of Horrors
Mad as Hell
Ruthie answers a question from a superficial husband and an imposter auntie. Upcoming events include: Little Shop of Horrors opening night at Sunset Playhouse, March 2; Mad Hatter Tea Party at Charles Allis Art Museum, March 4; and a screen... more
Feb 28, 2017 3:07 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
All In Productions has produced fine work in the past, but with Little Shop of Horrors, a sci-fi musical about a man-eating plant, All In seems to have bitten off more than it can chew. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:30 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Let the Music Play
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner is struggling with gender identity issues and plugs fun events including Little Shop of Horrors at Next Act Theatre, June 11-20; Madison Fruit Fest on June 13; and Filth Fest at Cocoon R... more
Jun 9, 2015 9:44 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
All In Productions Stages ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
For the third show of its inaugural season, All In Productions presents Little Shop of Horrors, an upbeat ’50s rock and do-wop comedy-horror musical about an ever-growing, bloodthirsty plant; June 11-20. more
Jun 2, 2015 10:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
All In With the Big Singing Plant Next Month
The weather gets warmer and there’s a musical about a big, hungry plant that eats people. For some reason this feels about right. This time around, Little Shop of Horrors will be rendered for the stage by All In Productions. The stage in question .. more
May 18, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Little Shop of Horrors' Auditions
What often gets overlooked is the fact that it’s a musical about humanity’s last moments on earth. Little Shop of Horrors ends with the alien plants taking over. It’s kind of easy to overlook in the fun campiness of the show, but there it is: tota.. more
Mar 16, 2015 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theater Happenings: Aug. 7
American Players Theatre presents Anton Chekhov’s enduring classic The Seagull, a family drama about Arkadina, a famous actress, and her son, Konstantin, an aspiring playwright living in her shadow. Of Chekhov, Director John Langs, says, “T... more
Aug 6, 2014 10:12 AM None - Do Not Delete Theater
Big Plant Little Stage
Carte Blanche Studios' tiny space has been home to quite a few musicals since it opened. The intimacy of the tiny studio theatre space has the effect of amplifying the real emotions of musical theatre in often unexpected ways. In the case of Car.. more
Apr 29, 2012 3:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Carte Blanche Sells Laughs in 'Little Shop of Horrors'
Carte Blanche Studios' recent revival of the campy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors reminds us of just how fun a night at the theater can be, regardless of some of this production's challenges. It's been 30 years since the original off- more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
'Little Shop of Horrors' Keeps Shining at Marquette
The enduring appeal of Little Shop of Horrors is a testament to the fact that popular taste can develop an appetite for deliciously offbeat aesthetics. After all, a musical comedy about a large, sentient plant that feeds on human blood does... more
Oct 5, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
University Theatre in Milwaukee Begins Another Season
The crowd at a University theatre show tends to be significantly different than the type of crowd found at other shows around town. There tends to be a far younger crowd at a University show . . . there’s more of a theatrical feel to the house a.. more
Sep 30, 2011 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
St. Monica In Drag--Costuming UWM's Judas Iscariot
Louella Powell sits at a long table in the basement of UWM’s Theatre building working on a wig. The wig is just one small part of a project that includes costuming for Sigmund Freud, Mother Theresa, and a large man playing Saint Monica as a drag.. more
Mar 6, 2011 1:32 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dream Café Premieres in Plymouth
As easy as it is to stage classy, old musical theatre shows, it’s that much more exciting when a tiny space in a reasonably distant place brings something entirely new to the stage. A short drive due west of Sheboygan, Plymouth is one of those t.. more
Feb 4, 2011 9:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Charming Hostess
One of the most spine-tingling recent rock albums has roots going back 3,000 years to the ancient folk magic of the Near East. Charming Hostess draws many of its lyrics from ancient Jewish texts, their images of a leviathan in the boundless... more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Public Enemy
Twenty years ago, the militantly political rap band Public Enemy would have been a controversial booking for a music festival like Summerfest, but the group has softened its image over the years. Leader Chuck D has embraced his role as a more
Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Share A Stage With A Large Plant
In and amidst all of the rest of what's going on in the near future, it's nice to see announcements for the summer musicals. Starting this June, many are expected to flock to the big, soulless Broadway import running here in town through the in .. more
May 10, 2010 3:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Yella
The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new life for herself in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A bu... more
Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Street Party
While bikers compete in the 24-hour RW24 race around the neighborhood, which concludes tonight at 7 p.m., the neighbors start breaking out the grills for a daylong street party on Pierce. Among the music performers are Figureheads, Hearts o... more
Jul 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Little Shop of Horrors
Every city worth its salt has a group that acts out the Rocky Horror Picture Show on occasional weekends, but the players of Milwaukee’s Warped Cast have specialized in giving a similar midnight treatment to other camp classics, including ,... more
Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Little Shop of Horrors
Every city worth its salt has a group that acts out the Rocky Horror Picture Show on occasional weekends, but the players of Milwaukee’s Warped Cast have specialized in giving a similar midnight treatment to other camp classics, including C... more
May 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee