Ruthie answers a question from a superficial husband and an imposter auntie. Upcoming events include: Little Shop of Horrors opening night at Sunset Playhouse, March 2; Mad Hatter Tea Party at Charles Allis Art Museum, March 4; and a screen... more

Feb 28, 2017 3:07 PM Dear Ruthie

All In Productions has produced fine work in the past, but with Little Shop of Horrors, a sci-fi musical about a man-eating plant, All In seems to have bitten off more than it can chew. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:30 PM Theater

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose partner is struggling with gender identity issues and plugs fun events including Little Shop of Horrors at Next Act Theatre, June 11-20; Madison Fruit Fest on June 13; and Filth Fest at Cocoon R... more

Jun 9, 2015 9:44 PM Hear Me Out

For the third show of its inaugural season, All In Productions presents Little Shop of Horrors, an upbeat ’50s rock and do-wop comedy-horror musical about an ever-growing, bloodthirsty plant; June 11-20. more

Jun 2, 2015 10:02 PM Theater

The weather gets warmer and there’s a musical about a big, hungry plant that eats people. For some reason this feels about right. This time around, Little Shop of Horrors will be rendered for the stage by All In Productions. The stage in question .. more

May 18, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

What often gets overlooked is the fact that it’s a musical about humanity’s last moments on earth. Little Shop of Horrors ends with the alien plants taking over. It’s kind of easy to overlook in the fun campiness of the show, but there it is: tota.. more

Mar 16, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

American Players Theatre presents Anton Chekhov’s enduring classic The Seagull, a family drama about Arkadina, a famous actress, and her son, Konstantin, an aspiring playwright living in her shadow. Of Chekhov, Director John Langs, says, “T... more

Aug 6, 2014 10:12 AM Theater

 Carte Blanche Studios' tiny space has been home to quite a few musicals since it opened. The intimacy of the tiny studio theatre space has the effect of amplifying the real emotions of musical theatre in often unexpected ways. In the case of Car.. more

Apr 29, 2012 3:44 AM Theater

Carte Blanche Studios' recent revival of the campy rock musical Little Shop of Horrors reminds us of just how fun a night at the theater can be, regardless of some of this production's challenges. It's been 30 years since the original off- more

Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The enduring appeal of Little Shop of Horrors is a testament to the fact that popular taste can develop an appetite for deliciously offbeat aesthetics. After all, a musical comedy about a large, sentient plant that feeds on human blood does... more

Oct 5, 2011 12:00 AM Theater

The crowd at a University theatre show tends to be significantly different than the type of crowd found at other shows around town. There tends to be a far younger crowd at a University show . . . there’s more of a theatrical feel to the house a.. more

Sep 30, 2011 2:36 PM Theater

Louella Powell sits at a long table in the basement of UWM’s Theatre building working on a wig. The wig is just one small part of a project that includes costuming for Sigmund Freud, Mother Theresa, and a large man playing Saint Monica as a drag.. more

Mar 6, 2011 1:32 PM Theater

As easy as it is to stage classy, old musical theatre shows, it’s that much more exciting when a tiny space in a reasonably distant place brings something entirely new to the stage. A short drive due west of Sheboygan, Plymouth is one of those t.. more

Feb 4, 2011 9:18 PM Theater

One of the most spine-tingling recent rock albums has roots going back 3,000 years to the ancient folk magic of the Near East. Charming Hostess draws many of its lyrics from ancient Jewish texts, their images of a leviathan in the boundless... more

Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Twenty years ago, the militantly political rap band Public Enemy would have been a controversial booking for a music festival like Summerfest, but the group has softened its image over the years. Leader Chuck D has embraced his role as a more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In and amidst all of the rest of what's going on in the near future, it's nice to see announcements for the summer musicals. Starting this June, many are expected to flock to the big, soulless Broadway import running here in town through the in .. more

May 10, 2010 3:26 AM Theater

The determined title character in the 2007 German drama Yella risks her life to escape her abusive ex-husband and make a new life for herself in the city of Hanover, only to fall into the hands of man who is abusive in a different way. A bu... more

Oct 3, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While bikers compete in the 24-hour RW24 race around the neighborhood, which concludes tonight at 7 p.m., the neighbors start breaking out the grills for a daylong street party on Pierce. Among the music performers are Figureheads, Hearts o... more

Jul 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Every city worth its salt has a group that acts out the Rocky Horror Picture Show on occasional weekends, but the players of Milwaukee’s Warped Cast have specialized in giving a similar midnight treatment to other camp classics, including ,... more

Jun 19, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Every city worth its salt has a group that acts out the Rocky Horror Picture Show on occasional weekends, but the players of Milwaukee’s Warped Cast have specialized in giving a similar midnight treatment to other camp classics, including C... more

May 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

