Little Women

UWM Peck School of the Arts opens its production of Little Women: the Musical tonight. Rebecca Holderness directs an intimate staging of the contemporary musical on the stage of Kenilworth Studio 508. Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel was adapted for.. more

Mar 4, 2015 2:00 PM Theater

Thiscoming December, The World’s Stage Theatre Company will be staging aproduction of Amiri Baraka’s The Dutchman. Billed as a “highly symbolic version of the Adam and Evestory,” The Dutchman sounds like a very potentdrama. An insane, white.. more

Oct 8, 2014 9:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Minnesota Twins tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Sixty years of prints are featured in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s sprawling exhibition on artist Warrington Colescott. The wide-ranging retrospective includes Colescott’s 1948 Lady at Leisure and 2008 Mardi Gras at the more

Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The finest literary collection would not be complete without Louisa May Alcott’s timeless classic, Little Women. Perhaps no other fiction writer is more strongly connected to a character of her own creation than Alcott is with Jo March. It ... more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

