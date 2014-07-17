Liv Mueller
Testa Rosa, Chris Porterfield, Liv Mueller, Chris DeMay and More Cover The Wooldridge Brothers
Earlier this summer brothers Scott and Brian Wooldridge passed the cup around on Kickstarter to raise money for two projects at once: their seventh album as the Wooldridge Brothers, and a mostly acoustic debut solo album for Scott. They succeeded,.. more
Jul 17, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lest We Forget: Our Night to Remember
One remarkable thing about last May’s “Lest We Forget” concert at Turner Hall was the breadth of talent assembled under the banner of reuniting Milwaukee’s early-’80s new music scene. The memorial CD from that night opens more
May 21, 2013 7:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Ensemble Dynamics: Carte Blanche's Taming of the Shrew
There was a crispness to the early autumn air south of downtown. It was opening night of Carte Blanche's Studios' somewhat stylish staging of The Taming of the Shrew. As things began to get rolling, it became apparent that Mike Keiley was having.. more
Sep 24, 2010 7:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Rick Miller
A man out of time, Canada’s Rick Miller has composed, produced, performed and recorded since the early ’80s. But his fourth solo CD, Falling Through Rainbows, confirms that his real musical influences come from the ’70s. Featuring a fuzz more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Norm MacDonald - CANCELED
Defying the timeworn archetype of the cigar-chomping, loud-mouthed insult comedian, Norm MacDonald delivers his pointed barbs from behind a veneer of amiable aloofness, allowing him to feign innocence after even the most incendiary barbs. A... more
Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee