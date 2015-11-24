Live Artists Studio
No Lies in ‘Truth Be Told’
CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio present “Truth Be Told,” the fourth installment of a provocative series of exhibitions showcasing the work of 40 artists in a one-night event. more
Nov 24, 2015 5:33 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more
May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
CultureJam MKE Presents "Easily Discarded"
One man's trashis another man's...art supplies?"EasilyDiscarded," presented by CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio, is aone-night only art event in which twenty-five local artists will challenge "dominantnotions of th.. more
Nov 18, 2014 1:13 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
More TV Mysteries
Nowadays, a TV detective show featuring a Roman Catholic priest (and his nun sidekick) as the sleuths might have a sinister edge. But back in the '80s, the “Father Dowling Mysteries” basked in innocence. The episodes on the Second Season DVD show .. more
Jul 23, 2012 11:16 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Eastside Jazzfest
With hopes of becoming an annual tradition, the inaugural Eastside Jazzfest rounds up seven acts from very different corners of the Milwaukee-area jazz scene: progressive-jazz multi-instrumentalist Isaiah Joshua; the Latin-funk combo more
Jul 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mummies: Secrets of the PharaohsMummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Goats, Monkeys And A Shrew
Goats And Monkeys presents its latest staged reading this coming weekend in both Genesee Depot and Milwaukee as it presents The Taming of the Shrew at Ten Chimneys on Friday and the Live Artists Studio on Saturday and Sunday. Directed by talente.. more
Apr 28, 2010 8:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Party of No Ideas
Would it be rude to ask whether the Republicans have any new proposals to save the country What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features