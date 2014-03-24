Live Review
Childish Gambino @ Eagles Ballroom
The transition from credible rapper to comedic actor is so familiar as to almost be a bona fide career path, but while everyone from Ice Cube to Mos Def has gone from spitting bars to reciting line,Concert Reviews more
Mar 24, 2014 11:16 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Martin Short Gave the Pabst Theater His All For "Laugh It Up Milwaukee"
Saturday’s long-anticipated Pablove Benefit Concert wasn’t the only event that was taking place in Milwaukee’s downtown for the sake of combating childhood cancer. As five of the city’s fin,Comedy Reviews more
Jan 19, 2014 7:19 PM Tyler Maas Comedy
James Blake @ Turner Hall Ballroom
With its marriage of electronic music and the type of falsettoed, soulful songwriter balladeering that's grown increasingly popular over the last half a decade or so, James Blake’s self-titled de,Concert Reviews more
Nov 15, 2013 10:33 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
Duck Dynasty's Robertson Family Address Cable Stardom, Christianity and Hunting in Wisconsin
It's not that there were that many waterfowl preying enthusiasts among the near-capacity crowd in the Riverside Theater Thursday night. Phil Robertson, patriarch of the family featured on cable TV,A&E Feature more
Nov 15, 2013 9:43 AM Jamie Lee Rake A&E Feature
Radiolab's "Apocalyptical" Explored The End at the Riverside Theater
When it comes to the kind of philosophically scientific stories the program explores, Radiolab has a huge home-field advantage with their chosen medium, where a little audio magic can transport lis,Concert Reviews more
Oct 14, 2013 11:07 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Comedy Bang! Bang! w/ The Birthday Boys @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Much like a lively Twitter feed, podcasting has become an almost indispensable technological tool for modern comedians. Whereas once you had to incessantly tour crappy comedy clubs to build a follow,Comedy Reviews more
Oct 8, 2013 10:54 AM Thomas Michalski Comedy
Cat Power @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Chan Marshall’s cough Monday night was a curious thing. It was persistent and discomforting, a constant distraction throughout the first half of her erratic performance, yet it seemed triggered not so much by... more
Oct 30, 2012 10:54 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Joy Formidable @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
As a general rule, there's not much substance to be found in music festival stage banter, but The Joy Formidable lead Ritzy Bryan managed a few sharp insights during the rare pauses in the Welsh power trio's walloping set last night. Ad more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Talib Kweli @ The Rave
Thoughswagger and outsized charisma never go out of style, lyrical prowess seems tohave Gutter Rainbows ,Concert Reviews more
Apr 22, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments