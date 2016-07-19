RSS

68-year-old John Carpenter’s first-ever tour was a multi-media experience that drew a passionate, cultishly devoted crowd. more

Jul 19, 2016 10:28 AM Concert Reviews

Boris, Arab World Festival, Milwaukee Comedy Festival and more! more

Aug 5, 2014 11:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

If you combed Summerfest’s schedule with anything lessthan an eagle eye, you likely missed a familiar name hidden in Tuesday’slineup: former Live frontman Ed Kowalczyk. You could be forgiven for overlookinghim. Kowalczyk’s set at the Miller Lit.. more

Jul 2, 2014 4:57 AM On Music 4 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, it's our annual Summerfest preview show. We offer our day-by-day picks for the Big Gig, throwing out as many recommendations as we can cram into a half hour. R.. more

Jun 19, 2014 7:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Every album has a narrative, and the one for Wye Oak’s Shriek was set before critics even heard so much as a note of it. In the run up to the record, singer Jenn Wasner revealed she’d recorded,Concert Reviews more

May 15, 2014 11:29 AM Concert Reviews

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

For a band whose very name indicates opposition and struggle, Against Me!’s live performance is characterized by exuberance and fulfillment, an expression of a band that’s landed exactly where t,Concert Reviews more

May 15, 2014 10:01 AM Concert Reviews

Based on the award-winning BBC Television Series, Walking With Dinosaurs: The ArenaSpectacular willappear at Milwaukee’s BMO Harris Bradley Center for a eight performanceengagement from Oct. 15 to Oct. 19.Theshow depicts the dinosaurs’ evoluti.. more

Apr 4, 2014 6:00 PM Around MKE

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

There are a myriad of ways in which Nintendo’s 1986 title The Legend of Zelda broke new ground for the still-young video game industry, or art form if you prefer—combining the strategy and puzzl,Concert Reviews more

Nov 25, 2013 12:12 AM Concert Reviews

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly talk show with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Ted Perry, Katrina Cravy and Brian Kramp from Fox 6's new afternoon show "Studio A,".. more

Sep 25, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

Some welcome news from the Milwaukee punk trio Absolutely: They aren't breaking up after all. Earlier this month the group announced that their show with Joan of Arc Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Cactus Club would be their final show, but it turns out t.. more

Sep 25, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

The Wisconsin Actors Ensemble offers local audiences a chance to hang out with reasonable approximations of Dean Martin. Marilyn Monroe Groucho Marx, Phillis Diller as it hosts The New Years Eve Dinner Show at the Humphry Scottish Rite Center. A.. more

Dec 10, 2012 12:00 PM Theater

Harlem-folkie-wonder-cum-Chicago-blues-badass Taj Mahal gets the legend treatment as Columbia honors the singer/songwriter/storyteller’s back pages with a hidden treasures/stuff-we-haven’t-made-money... more

Sep 25, 2012 2:13 PM Album Reviews

Donny Hathaway was only 33 when he died in 1979, cutting short a successful career in '70s soul. The singer-keyboardist's pair of live albums, Donny Hathaway Live (1972) and the... more

Jul 16, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

As part of a radio campaign behind his band\'s upcoming album, <em>Port of Morrow</em>, The Shins\' James Mercer played a short solo show at the Rave last week sponsored by the local alt-rock station FM 102.1. The invite-only acoustic performance .. more

Mar 14, 2012 3:30 PM On Music

As part of their push behind their beguiling debut album, From the Mouths of the Middle Class, this fall the West Bend folk group Blessed Feathers swung by Daytrotter\'s Rock Island, Ill. studio to record a four-track session, which the site poste.. more

Dec 8, 2011 9:30 PM On Music

The Hood Internet’s M.O. reads like a cheap formula for big Internet traffic: Take a popular rap or R&B single and pair it with a cult indie-rock song. This Chicago duo seldom plays mash-ups for cheap novelty, though, and instead creates more

Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

BYO: The familiar acronym stands for “bring your own,” and when Ken and Kerry Yandell opened BYO Studio Lounge last June, they invited the city to bring its own creativity. Specifically, this venue invites inquisitive, productive minds to u... more

Mar 15, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

The menu is Mexican with a bit of Tex. The flavors are conservative as far ashot peppers go, but they also can be rich and inviting—call this NorthShore-Mex cuisine. A prime example is the salsa, which not only arrives warmand often with a ... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The core of Old Town’sold menu remains. The delicious chicken paprikash and goulash, the baked burekand chevapchichi (grilled sausage), the sarma (stuffed cabbage) and thesignature Serbian salad continue to anchor the roster of entrees anda... more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Karl Rove’s chief IT consultant, MikeConnell—who was facing subpoena in conne The Nation ,None more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

