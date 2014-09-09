RSS

The Living Proof

space_tiger.jpg.jpe

The thing about prog music—and many prog musicians are acutely aware of this—is that it's often pretty ridiculous. From the grandiose operatic undertones to the run-on song structures, the fantastical lyrics and the heaps of studio effects, the wh.. more

Sep 9, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

mortage.jpg.jpe

Though it will always claim a diehard following, prog-rock remains one of music’s most maligned genres, dismissed by rock purists who reflexively turn up their noses at any composition that smacks of overwork or indulgence. more

Apr 10, 2013 12:13 AM Local Music

Milwaukee Multicultural Theatre brings two groups to the John C. Cudahy YMCA this Thursday as it presents Milwaukee Playback Theatre and The Living  Proof.Playback Theatre was founded over thirty years ago in New York by Jonathan Fox. The idea .. more

Apr 5, 2011 11:49 AM Theater

blogimage10653.jpe

After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future, Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Time Machine—b more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage6645.jpe

The Boulevard Theatre in Bay View went the extra mile on their set for their premiere of Beth Monhollen’s Stations of the Cross, a comic series of monologues that makes thematic parallels between waiting tables and the Stations of the Cross... more

May 23, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES