Living Room Shows
This Week on The Disclaimer: Local Media, Racist Dress Codes and Secret Living Room Shows
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Matt introduces an article about the importance of supporting local media. The argument brings out the idealist in Ryan, but the article rubs me the wrong .. more
Jul 10, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee's Sofar Concert Series Promises Secretive Shows in Intimate Venues
Every music fan knows the frustration of trying to watch an artist struggle while chatty crowds talk over their set. One solution to that problem is living room shows, which typically draw more attentive audiences than the average bar show. Like a.. more
Jul 8, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WAMI Awards
For the event’s 30th anniversary, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry will host its venerable WAMI Awards in Appleton, at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, after a long run of hosting them in Milwaukee. Plenty of Milwaukeeans are up for more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bucks vs. Celtics
The playoff-bound Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics tonight at a 7:30 p.m. game at the Bradley Center. more
Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee