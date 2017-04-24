The Living Statues
Direct Hit! w/ The Living Statues and Midwives
Pop-punks Direct Hit! were joined by a horn section during a rare all-ages show at the Cactus Club. more
Apr 24, 2017 10:33 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The Living Statues Turn Down Your Love on Their Latest Single
The Living Statues are one of the most consistent singles bands in the Milwaukee rock scene right now. Each and every one of their singles has been an absolute ripper, and their latest is no exception. "I Never Asked" is another howling earworm bu.. more
Jun 24, 2016 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Superhero on Milwaukee’s Streets
Off the Cuff interviews Angel Alvarez, a Milwaukeean who regularly dons Spider-Man, Superman and other eye-catching costumes to advertise for stores, entertain at parties and simply generate positivity on the street. more
Nov 24, 2015 6:58 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
Stream Living Statues' Rollicking Latest Single, "Valicity"
If The Strokes had never lost interest in being The Strokes, they might sound like The Living Statues, a Milwaukee garage-pop quartet that seems to grow tighter and hookier with each new track. The group's latest is no exception to that trend. "Va.. more
Oct 30, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
Dec 5, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee's Living Statues Offer a Rock Revival Revival
Theearly 2000s garage rock revival burned fast and bright. Given the insane amountof attention the scene attracted, it wasn’t a wonder that the public quicklytired of bands with “The” in their names and leather jackets on their scrawnyframe.. more
Apr 8, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Cornerstone of St. Mary’s Hospital
When Columbia St. Mary’s debuted its new state-of-the-art hospital in October, it was a momentous step in its 160-year history of providing health care to the people of Milwaukee. When the hospital first began caring for patients, Milwaukee... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
Pavement w/ No Age
By most accounts the most influential indie-rock band of the 1990s, Pavement built on the groundwork laid by ’80s underground rock and turned it into something even better: skewed but immediate guitar-pop that spoke to the more
Sep 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Savoy Returns
The Savoy Room at the Shorecrest Hotel was closed for many months but reopened in March as the Savoy Piano Bar and Lounge. Now there is a black grand piano and the tablecloths are matching. The Art Deco interior looks more dazzling than eve... more
May 25, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Kittie w/ God Forbid
Kittie earned considerable press in the late-’90s for the obvious novelty factor: They were four cute women playing nu-metal, a genre dominated by chest-beating men. The quartet has improved over the years, softening its sound on the 2007 more
Mar 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee