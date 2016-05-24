Living Wage
Leaders Applaud First-of-Its-Kind Community Benefits Agreement with Milwaukee Bucks
“Big shiny arenas look good in our community but arenas do not work unless people like me clean them and keep them operating,” Jeffrey Greer said at the press conference announcing a labor agreement between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Al... more
May 24, 2016 4:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News
Martha Collins-De La Rosa Seeks to Unseat Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander on Northwest Side
One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
The Morning after the Milwaukee Democratic Debate
So was last night’s rumble in the tundra a game-changer, or was it just another bland debate that didn’t move the needle one way or another? Probably a mix of both. Coming off a rough week and a terrible night in New Hampshire, Hillary Clinton sho.. more
Feb 12, 2016 4:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Setting the Record Straight
Another week, another flurry of expensive flyers flooding the county with the mission of improving Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s image ahead of his re-election campaign. In one of his latest mailers, Abele boasts of his support ... more
Nov 24, 2015 7:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 4 Comments
The Human Thread Volunteers
After the 2013 Rana Plaza garment factory collapse in Bangladesh, which killed more than 1,200 workers and injured more than 2,000, Jocelyn Azada and Jonathan Londoño began The Human Thread Campaign. more
Oct 13, 2015 8:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Home Care Workers Fight for Their Rights
Home care workers provide a valuable service for our community’s frailest elderly individuals. They make sure that seniors can stay in their homes, safely and in good health, instead of forcing them to live in nursing homes or causing enorm... more
Oct 13, 2015 8:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
The Governor Can and Should Raise the Minimum Wage
Did you know that Wisconsin’s governor, on his or her own, can raise the minimum wage? In fact, the governor is required by law to ensure that all Wisconsinites—not just those earning a minimum wage—are paid a living wage for their work. more
Oct 15, 2014 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 6 Comments
Democrats Vie for Pasch’s Former Assembly Seat
Democratic state Rep. Sandy Pasch announced earlier this year that she would not seek another term in office, which presents a huge opportunity for up-and-coming leaders. Four Democrats will more
Jul 23, 2014 5:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Common Council Candidates Biddle and Stamper on the Issues Facing 15th District Residents
Voters on the near North Side of Milwaukee will head to the polls on Tuesday, April 29, in a special election to elect their next representative on the Milwaukee Common more
Apr 16, 2014 1:30 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
New Milwaukee Common Council President Michael Murphy Shares His Agenda
In a surprise move at the end of January, Willie Hines announced that he was stepping down as president of the Milwaukee Common Council to work for the Housing Authority—immediately more
Mar 5, 2014 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Fight for a Living Wage
We’ve seen enough hard times recently to know unemployment can lead to a life of poverty. But what kind of country are we living in when full-time workers also live in poverty? more
Feb 18, 2014 8:59 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: The Fair Wage Movement
Pope Francis, living wage, minimum wage, David Bowen, Milwaukee County, Center on Wisconsin Strategy, COWS, UW-Milwaukee, fast food, service industry, health care, income inequality, Medicaid, BadgerCare, FoodShare, Earned Income Tax Credit... more
Dec 20, 2013 12:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Raising McWages
The unspoken message to those forced to work for the minimum wage in this country is that their employers would really like to pay them even less, but it would be more
Aug 7, 2013 2:07 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Universities Step Up Aid for Nontraditional Students
It had been five years since David Krzyston voluntarily left the work force to care for his ailing parents. After they had passed, he decided to look for a job. But much had changed in the workplace, including a decrease in opportunities in... more
Oct 13, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Around MKE 1 Comments